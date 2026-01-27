SK Capital Partners Announces Agreement to Sell Noramco, Extractas Biosciences, and Purisys to Siegfried Holding AG

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affiliates of funds advised by SK Capital Partners, LP (“SK Capital”), a private investment firm focused on the life sciences, specialty materials, and ingredients sectors announced today they have entered into an agreement to sell Noramco, Extractas Biosciences, and Purisys of the Noramco Group (“Noramco” or the “Company”) to Siegfried Holding AG (SIX: SFZN; “Siegfried”), a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for the pharmaceutical industry.

Following the close of the transaction, SK Capital will retain ownership of Halo Pharmaceuticals, a leading finished-dose-form CDMO in the United States and Canada with sterile-fill-finish and controlled substance production capabilities.

Aaron Davenport, Chairman of Noramco’s Board of Directors and Managing Director at SK Capital, said, “SK Capital is privileged to have supported the Noramco Group and its team. We are excited to continue to support Halo Pharmaceuticals and accelerate its next phase of growth with greater focus as a standalone platform.”

Jefferies is acting as Lead Financial Advisor to the Company in connection with the transaction. RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Rothschild & Co. are also serving as financial advisors to the Company.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

About SK Capital:

SK Capital is a transformational private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, ingredients, and life sciences sectors. The firm seeks to build resilient, sustainable, and growing businesses that create substantial long-term value. SK Capital aims to utilize its industry, operating, and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth, and profitability, as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital currently has approximately $10 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com.

About the Noramco Group:

The Noramco Group was formed to provide a comprehensive, integrated supply chain solution for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and drug products across North America. Through its companies – Noramco, Extractas Bioscience, Purisys, and Halo Pharmaceuticals – the group provides end-to-end services from clinical development to commercial manufacturing of APIs and drug products. Noramco, based in Wilmington, Delaware, supplies commercial APIs globally and supports various medical treatments, such as pain management and drug abuse treatment. Extractas Bioscience, based in Tasmania, Australia is a world leader in agricultural R&D and the extraction and purification of high value plant-derived products with a particular focus on alkaloid raw materials used in the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Purisys, located in Athens, Georgia, offers specialized clinical API development and manufacturing services that focus on controlled substances and pharmaceutical reference standards. Halo Pharma, with operations in Whippany, New Jersey, and Montreal, Quebec, is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides a wide range of manufacturing services for diverse dosage forms, catering to both brand and generic pharmaceutical clients from development through commercialization. For more information, visit noramco-group.com.

About Siegfried:

The Siegfried Group is a global life sciences company with sites in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Malta, the USA and China. In 2024, the company achieved sales of CHF 1.295 billion and employed on 31.12.2024 more than 3,800 people at thirteen sites on three continents. Siegfried Holding AG is publicly listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN).

Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services. For more information, please visit siegfried.ch.