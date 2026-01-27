DMI Wins Strategic Contract to Deliver S-6 IT and Communications Support for U.S. Army 403rd Field Support Brigade

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DMI, a leader in secure IT solutions and digital transformation, today announced it has been awarded a strategic contract by the U.S. Army 411th Contracting Support Brigade. DMI will provide full-spectrum S-6 support for the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade (AFSB) and its subordinate Battalions and Logistics Readiness Centers (LRCs) throughout Korea and Japan.

Under this contract, DMI will deliver mission-critical Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Information Management (C4IM) services that enhance operational readiness and sustainment across the Indo-Pacific theater. Services include enterprise IT service desk operations, cybersecurity, unified capabilities and video teleconferencing systems (VTC), and full lifecycle management for both classified and unclassified network environments.

“This is a major win that reinforces our deep commitment to supporting the warfighter,” said Kristian Kindoll, Vice President and General Manager of DMI’s Defense Business Unit. “We’re honored to serve as the S-6 support provider for the 403rd AFSB. Our team is laser-focused on ensuring secure, scalable, and resilient IT services that empower Army units from Camp Humphreys to Camp Carroll and beyond.”

DMI supports mission-critical network operations, cybersecurity, and IT services across U.S. military installations in South Korea and Japan. Support spans classified and unclassified environments, secure communications, and on-site technical support at key locations including Camp Humphreys, Casey, Carroll, and others.

“Dedicated to the 403rd AFSB’s mission, our team delivers resilient IT capabilities – from tactical sustainment to strategic-level support – to ensure Theater readiness and enable sustainment operations across Northeast Asia,” said Woosung Croft, Program Manager for the contract.

This award reinforces DMI’s long-standing partnership with the U.S. Army and its ability to execute complex, forward-deployed IT operations in support of mission success.

About DMI

DMI is an end-to-end IT services provider trusted by government and enterprise customers to deliver secure, reliable, and mission-critical technology solutions. From cybersecurity and cloud operations to managed mobility and enterprise applications, DMI helps organizations focus on their missions while delivering resilient, secure IT operations behind the scenes.

With decades of experience supporting federal, state, local, and commercial clients, DMI has built its reputation project by project—delivering the operational excellence and protection customers depend on every day. For more information, visit dminc.com.