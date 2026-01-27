Avelo Airlines Launches Credit Card Offered Through Cardless, Making Avelo First U.S. Domestic Airline to Embrace Next-Gen Card Tech to Revolutionize Airline Loyalty

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avelo Airlines today announced the launch of the Avelo Airlines World Elite Mastercard, in partnership with Cardless. This makes Avelo the first U.S. domestic airline to adopt next-gen credit card infrastructure with fully embedded, digital-first tech. The partnership enables Avelo to deliver smarter rewards, faster approvals, and seamless digital integration to its millions of customers—capabilities that legacy bank partnerships simply cannot match.

Credit card programs generate 30% or more of total revenue for major U.S. airlines, yet most carriers remain locked into decades-old bank partnerships using outdated technology. Avelo is choosing a different path. The Cardless technology platform allows Avelo to provide an improved customer experience and the ability to track activity in real-time to learn from each purchase and continuously optimize rewards, and can leverage AI-powered technology to deliver personalization and drive significantly higher customer engagement. Cards built with Cardless have delivered 400% year-over-year transaction growth, with cardholders spending considerably more than with legacy bank-issued cards—translating directly to increased revenue and customer loyalty for Avelo.

Andrew Levy, Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO: “With three decades of experience in aviation, I’ve seen legacy bank partnerships consistently fall short of what airlines and customers truly need. When Cardless demonstrated what their platform could deliver—the speed, control, personalization, and seamless integration with our loyalty program—I was impressed. This is the future of airline financial products, and we’re bringing it to our customers today while continuing our purpose of inspiring travel through convenience, affordability, and industry-leading reliability. This partnership is a wake-up call for the industry, and we’re proud to be leading the way.”

The Avelo Airlines Mastercard integrates seamlessly with Avelo’s other offerings and gives cardholders 5% in Avelo Cash back on Avelo purchases, 2% in Avelo Cash back on all other purchases, and unique benefits like a free carry-on bag, priority boarding, and standard seat selection capabilities1. The product was designed to deliver unmatched value amid rising travel costs.

Michael Spelfogel, Cardless Co-Founder and President: "Historically, airlines have left billions on the table because banks struggle to keep up in a modern, AI-powered world. Avelo is proving that a startup airline can embrace game-changing technologies and leapfrog ahead. Cardless gives Avelo the power to embed and scale its financial products directly in its ecosystem, and leverage AI productivity tools that drive better offers, and a digital-first experience that customers actually want to use. We're so proud to help power Avelo's disruption and overhaul of airline rewards, and we expect other carriers to follow in their lead."

About Avelo Airlines: Avelo Airlines’ purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. The airline offers customers safe, convenient travel, everyday low fares, and a caring travel experience. Avelo stands out as a leading U.S. airline in on-time performance and reliability. The airline currently operates a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft and will become the first U.S. airline to fly Embraer 195‑E2s. For more information, visit AveloAir.com.

About Cardless: Cardless is a leading credit card technology platform that lets product-first companies design and launch cards in-house. In 2025, Cardless raised a $60M Series C led by Spark Capital (backers of Slack, Coinbase, Twitter, Anthropic), bringing total funding to $170M+. Current partners include Coinbase, Bilt, Qatar Airways, and Alibaba. For more information, visit www.cardless.com.

Avelo Airlines World Elite Mastercard is issued by First Electronic Bank pursuant to license by Mastercard, offered through Cardless, Inc. Mastercard, World Elite, and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.

1Avelo Rewards: All rewards and bonuses require qualifying spend on the Avelo Airlines World Elite Mastercard. Earn 2 Points (equal to 2% Avelo Cash) for each $1 spent on Qualifying Purchases. Earn 5 Points (equal to 5% Avelo Cash) for each $1 spent on Qualifying Avelo Purchases made directly with Avelo Airlines. Cardholder privileges can be selected when booking the flight with the Avelo Airlines World Elite Mastercard, are subject to availability, and limitations apply. Additional terms, conditions, and exclusions apply. For more information, view the latest Avelo Rewards Program Terms and Conditions.