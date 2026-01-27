Strategic Information Group Partners with Cleo to Accelerate EDI and Supply Chain Orchestration for Manufacturing and Distribution Clients

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleo, the global leader in supply chain orchestration solutions through its Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Strategic Information Group (SIG), a leading provider of ERP consulting and implementation services. The partnership aims to empower manufacturing and distribution organizations with faster ROI and enhanced supply chain capabilities through CIC, Cleo’s supply chain orchestration platform.

Strategic Information Group delivers a comprehensive suite of ERP solutions including NetSuite, QAD, Fuuz MES/WMS, and a range of validation, consulting, and managed services. With deep expertise across industries such as life sciences, automotive, food & beverage, and wholesale distribution, SIG helps clients optimize operations, ensure regulatory compliance, and improve supply chain performance.

“Our partnership with Cleo is rooted in a shared commitment to delivering seamless, scalable solutions that meet the evolving supply chain orchestration needs of our mutual clients,” said Suzy Reno, President & CEO of Strategic Information Group. “Cleo Integration Cloud bridges critical gaps by providing prebuilt connectors, visibility tools, and hybrid deployment options, enabling us to create connected enterprise environments that drive real-time efficiency and adaptability for better decision-making.”

The collaboration, which officially began in September 2025, focuses on leveraging CIC to support EDI initiatives for SIG’s manufacturing and distribution clients. By combining Cleo’s supply chain orchestration capabilities with SIG’s industry-specific ERP expertise, the partnership will deliver tailored B2B/EDI solutions that enhance operational agility and compliance.

“Cleo never stops supporting our partners and customers, and Strategic Information Group exemplifies the kind of forward-thinking, client-centric organization we’re proud to collaborate with,” said Mahesh Rajasekharan, President and CEO of Cleo. “Together, we’re enabling businesses to orchestrate their supply chains more intelligently and efficiently.”

SIG cites Cleo’s responsive communication, strong client support, and efficient delivery of contractual services as key benefits of the partnership. Both companies are committed to long-term collaboration and innovation to meet the dynamic demands of modern supply chains.

About Strategic Information Group

Strategic Information Group is a leading provider of manufacturing technology solutions, offering consulting, implementation, and support services to help manufacturers optimize their operations and achieve business excellence. For more information about Strategic Information Group, visit www.strategic.com or call +1.803.327.4636.

About Cleo Integration Cloud

Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) is a cloud-based integration platform, purpose-built to design, build, operate, and optimize critical supply chain orchestration processes. The CIC platform brings end-to-end integration visibility across API, MFT, EDI, and non-EDI integrations, giving technical and business users the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes. On the platform, businesses have the choice of self-service, managed services, or a blended approach – ensuring complete flexibility and control over their B2B integration strategy.

About Cleo

Cleo is a supply chain orchestration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering strategic solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers real-time, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate the modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by intelligently orchestrating their digital supply chain through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.