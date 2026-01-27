Altera Digital Health Introduces Sunrise Medical Photography, Powered by TRUE-See

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. & NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altera Digital Health, a global health IT leader, today announced the general availability of Sunrise™ Medical Photography powered by TRUE-See®, a suite of documentation tools within the Sunrise platform that produces color-calibrated medical photos and videos—critical for verifiably accurate assessment of wounds, dermatological issues, surgical sites and more. Leveraging TRUE-See’s proprietary technology, the solution is intended for use across the entire continuum of care, including emergency departments, inpatient departments, wound clinics, dermatology practices and other ambulatory and acute settings.

Clinicians struggle with unreliable medical photos and videos due to color errors, lack of standardization and varying quality, leading to diagnostic uncertainty and inconsistent treatment plans. Additionally, clinicians often waste significant time on fragmented, manual and cumbersome medical photo and video capture and documentation processes. Sunrise Medical Photography powered by TRUE-See delivers an integrated, efficient solution that provides scientifically accurate, color-calibrated medical photos and videos. This eliminates guesswork by providing a true representation of clinical conditions for more precise assessment, monitoring and treatment plan development.

“We are delighted to partner with an innovator like the Sunrise team at Altera,” said Ben Favret, Chief Executive Officer of TRUE-See Systems. “With TRUE‑See technology, clinicians leveraging Sunrise now have access to accurate medical photos and videos they can trust—captured fast, stored securely, integrated into the medical systems already in use and standardized across the enterprise.”

With robust, native integration to Sunrise Flowsheets, Sunrise Medical Photography enables rapid, HIPAA-compliant photo and video capture and attachment to patient records, making them immediately accessible for documentation and secure sharing within existing workflows. As a unified, enterprise-wide solution, Sunrise Medical Photography supports the entire lifecycle of medical photography across all specialties and care settings, helping provide standardization and efficiency across healthcare organizations, improved clinician experiences and better patient outcomes.

“Medical photos and videos are essential for a variety of clinical workflows, but without quality or consistency, their value to clinicians can be highly variable, undermining confidence in their use and potentially posing validation and reimbursement challenges,” said Dr. Laura Kohlhagen, Chief Medical Officer for Sunrise, Altera Digital Health. “Sunrise Medical Photography provides the accuracy and reliability clinicians need, within their existing workflows, to make better clinical decisions with confidence and reduce common image documentation challenges. This level of standardization benefits not only providers, but also the patients they care for and the organizations that support them.”

About Altera Digital Health

A global healthcare IT leader, Altera Digital Health develops and elevates technology to bring next-level healthcare within reach. Altera’s approach to our solutions is changing the way healthcare is delivered—we see the summit of what healthcare can be, but rather than total transformation, we’re focused on helping organizations take the steps they need to get there. Altera designs digital health services that lead healthcare to a higher place, while we guide those we partner with, all along the way. To learn more, visit www.alterahealth.com.

About TRUE-See Systems

TRUE-See Systems is a medical technology company committed to improving clinical outcomes through standardized, color-accurate medical photography by increasing the accuracy, utility and efficiency of clinical photography through its patented color calibration technology, secure workflows, and AI-powered diagnostic tools. TRUE-See’s patented system delivers significant improvements in diagnostic accuracy and reimbursement rates, simplifies physician workflows, ensures HIPAA compliance, and establishes legal admissibility. With a growing library from its more than 2 million calibrated medical photographs, TRUE-See empowers clinicians to make faster, more accurate medical decisions for patients while improving confidentiality, legal defensibility and reimbursement outcomes for providers. Learn more at TRUE-See.com.