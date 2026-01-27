Indero CRO and the World Scleroderma Foundation Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Early Therapeutic Intervention in Systemic Sclerosis

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indero is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with the World Scleroderma Foundation (WSF) to support WSF SHIELD platform trial, a randomized, double-blind, adaptive platform clinical trial designed to evaluate multiple investigational medicinal products (IMPs) for patients meeting VEDOSS criteria. This trial aims to intervene at the earliest stages of systemic sclerosis to improve long-term patient outcomes. This partnership brings together 2 leaders in their respective fields, Indero in clinical trial operations and WSF in Scleroderma research and advocacy, to create a powerful platform for innovation in rheumatology. The WSF SHIELD platform is led by Professor Francesco Del Galdo (Chair) and Professor Dinesh Khanna (Co-PI), with Professor Marco Matucci and Professor Yannick Allanore serving as WSF representatives on the steering committee.

For pharmaceutical sponsors and biotech companies, this collaboration represents a unique opportunity to engage with a research initiative that is both scientifically rigorous and operationally agile. WSF SHIELD is designed to address one of the most pressing challenges in systemic sclerosis: identifying patients at the earliest stages of disease and intervene to modify scleroderma progression before irreversible organ damage occurs. By doing so, it opens the door to more efficient therapeutic development through improved trial design, with lower heterogeneity, higher responder potential, reduced screen-failure rates, and ultimately, better patient outcomes.

“Very Early Intervention in Systemic Sclerosis is the best chance we have for a future without the pain and disability that Scleroderma brings to our patients,” said Prof. Del Galdo, who continued, “by intervening in the very early stages with the right drugs, we can transform the field and make Scleroderma as we know it today, a memory from the past. The knowledge on the early biology and the infrastructure are now there, this is the right time.”

The WSF brings unparalleled scientific credibility and a global network of key opinion leaders, clinicians and patient advocates. Their involvement ensures that Project SHIELD is grounded in the latest research and aligned with the needs of the medical community. Professor Dinesh Khanna, Professor of Medicine and Director, University of Michigan Scleroderma Program, Co-Principal Investigator of SHIELD and experienced in platform trials adds: “This alliance offers the pharmaceutical partners access to a highly engaged ecosystem that actively supports Industry-Academia collaboration, encourages early-phase innovation, and increases visibility within the broader field of autoimmune research.”

“WSF SHIELD is purpose-built to enable early intervention in VEDOSS,” said Juan Ovalles, Senior Director of Rheumatology at Indero. “By harmonizing capillaroscopy, pulmonary and imaging readouts, and longitudinal biomarkers, we aim to generate decision-grade evidence while keeping patient needs at the center.”

Prof. Matucci, Chair of the WSF, said, “We are excited to partner with Indero on WSF SHIELD, which represents a critical step forward in our mission to improve the lives of people living with systemic sclerosis.” Prof Allanore, from the WSF board added: “By combining our scientific leadership with Indero’s operational capabilities, we are creating new opportunities for early intervention, patient-centered research, and industry engagement that can truly change the trajectory of this disease.”

Indero complements this with deep operational expertise and a proven track record in managing complex clinical trials and Industry-Academia collaboration. The company’s infrastructure, digital platforms, and sponsor-facing services are designed to streamline study execution while maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance.

Visit www.inderocro.com to explore Indero’s services and expertise.

About Indero

Indero is a dual-focus CRO for dermatology and rheumatology, with over 25 years of experience in clinical research and trial delivery. Our full-service approach, which includes everything from protocol design and patient recruitment to trial monitoring and biometrics, provides biotech and pharmaceutical sponsors with the rigorous scientific foundation and tailored expertise their studies need to reach the finish line efficiently and effectively. With capabilities in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific; vast, continuously growing relationships with investigators and patients; and a dedicated research clinic through which we design and execute our own studies, Indero is the ideal partner for clinical needs at a global scale.

About World Scleroderma Foundation

The World Scleroderma Foundation is a non-profit, non-governmental organization based in Switzerland, committed to advancing global research on scleroderma and improving the lives of those affected by the disease. WSF initiates and supports research in all aspects of scleroderma across all regions of the world, while also working to enhance the quality of life for patients and their families through advocacy, education, and collaboration.