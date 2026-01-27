LevelBlue and Fortra Launch Strategic Managed Services Partnership to Accelerate Cybersecurity Innovation

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LevelBlue, the world’s largest pure-play provider of managed security services, today announced a strategic partnership with Fortra, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions. This collaboration integrates Fortra’s best-in-class solutions with LevelBlue’s elite managed services, delivering a comprehensive security offering designed to combat the evolving threat landscape.

The partnership marks a major milestone in LevelBlue's mission to deliver world-class, proactive cybersecurity and secure what’s next for its clients, while also representing a significant step forward in Fortra's evolution as a channel-first company focused on empowering resellers, service providers, and distributors to deliver its solutions.

As part of this long-term partnership, LevelBlue will acquire the managed services of Fortra’s Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), and Web Application Firewall (WAF) solutions. LevelBlue’s expanded MDR platform, strengthened through recent acquisitions, will provide Alert Logic’s client base with access to a larger global footprint, broader threat telemetry, and accelerated detection and response across complex environments. In parallel, Fortra will become one of LevelBlue’s leading cybersecurity partners, making its best-in-class software and platforms available to LevelBlue’s global client base.

Fortra’s technologies complement and extend LevelBlue’s existing strengths across data security, brand protection, email security, and offensive security, adding additional depth, optionality, and specialization for LevelBlue clients. Together, LevelBlue and Fortra will provide clients with greater choice, broader coverage across the attack surface, and improved security outcomes, all delivered through LevelBlue’s managed services model.

“Through the addition of Fortra's Alert Logic MDR services and its role as a leading technology partner, LevelBlue further cements its position as the most complete cybersecurity services partner for businesses,” said Bob McCullen, Chairman and CEO of LevelBlue. “LevelBlue is redefining what it means to be a managed security provider, combining world-class human expertise with AI-powered, platform-led services, to give clients faster detection, smarter response, and long-lasting resilience against threats. We couldn’t be more excited about the broader partnership with Fortra, whose leading offensive and defensive security solutions will be instrumental in our mission to deliver true defense in depth for enterprises, governments, and partners globally.”

This partnership further reinforces LevelBlue's position as the global pure-play leader in MDR and managed cybersecurity services, while underscoring Fortra's role as a global leader in cybersecurity software and solutions. Following the launch of Fortra’s new partner program, Fortra Protect, last year, the partnership with LevelBlue further illustrates Fortra’s commitment to work with the world’s best service providers and channel experts to serve cyber clients.

“We are thrilled to partner closely with LevelBlue. They are rapidly emerging as one of the leading managed security services providers in the market, and I am confident that our Alert Logic customers are in good hands,” said Matt Reck, CEO of Fortra. “We are also very excited to be partnering more broadly with LevelBlue. In the incredibly fast-paced cybersecurity market, this combined offering puts the full power of Fortra’s world-class products and LevelBlue’s expertise and exceptional global SOC into our shared customers’ hands, providing them unmatched cybersecurity risk mitigation, scale, and simplicity.”

LevelBlue, an innovator in cloud-based, AI-driven managed security services, continues to expand its leadership as the world’s largest pure-play MSSP, offering one of the most comprehensive portfolios spanning managed security, offensive security, incident response, threat intelligence, and MDR. This scale and breadth enable clients and partners to accelerate threat detection, streamline security operations, reduce cyber risk, and continuously mature their cybersecurity posture, now with even more choice and value through Fortra's complementary technologies.

Santander served as the exclusive financial advisor to LevelBlue in this transaction and Stephens served as the exclusive financial advisor to Fortra/Alert Logic.

About LevelBlue

LevelBlue reduces risk and builds lasting resilience so organizations can innovate and advance their mission with confidence. As the world’s most analyst-recognized and largest pure-play managed security services provider, LevelBlue elevates client outcomes that matter: stronger defense, faster response, and sustained business continuity. LevelBlue combines AI-powered security operations, advanced threat intelligence, and elite human expertise to provide the most comprehensive portfolio of strategic advisory, managed security, offensive security, and incident response services.

About Fortra

Fortra provides advanced offensive and defensive security solutions that deliver comprehensive protection and eliminate cybersecurity risk across the cyber kill chain. Fortra removes the risk of lost data with unmatched solutions to find, classify, and protect data from internal and external threats. The company also prevents data loss at the most common points such as email, file transfer, and through human risk. Fortra provides the market’s most comprehensive toolset to ensure compliance with data security regulations, in addition to the market’s most advanced offensive security solutions that test and harden the most sophisticated environments on the globe.

