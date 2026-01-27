Mixed Martial Arts UFC Fighter Paulo Costa, WBC-NABF champion Blair Cobbs and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Competitor Nicky Ryan Sign Brand Sponsorship Deals with Health and Wellness Company Dialed Moods

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dialed Moods, a leading health and wellness company, has signed three professional athletes to its roster of brand ambassadors. MMA-UFC fighter Paulo Costa, WBC-NABF champion Blair Cobbs and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competitor Nicky Ryan will be promoting the company’s line of all-natural supplements.

“These athletes embody the energy and mission of Dialed Moods,” said Ali Garawi, co-founder and CEO of Dialed Moods. “Through their drive and performance, they will help us empower people to improve their lives, elevate their bodies and minds and achieve their best selves.”

Costa is a Brazilian professional mixed martial artist who currently competes in the middleweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, ranking #13 in the UFC middleweight rankings. Costa is a powerful striker known for aggressive pressure and knockout force.

Cobbs is an American professional boxer who has held the WBC-NABF welterweight title since 2019. Nicknamed “The Flair,” Cobbs has built an impressive record of wins, many by knockout. He is known for his flashy style, speed and personality.

Ryan is an American Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black-belt and elite no-gi grappler known for becoming the youngest competitor in ADCC history, considered the Olympics of grappling. He is a former member of the Danaher Death Squad and now represents the Austin-based B Team Jiu Jitsu where he continues to refine his dynamic, submission-oriented style.

Dialed Moods is a health and wellness company that harnesses the biohacking power of all-natural superfoods, herbs and minerals to create products and supplements that empower people to naturally improve their mind, body and quality of life. The company uses organic and vegan ingredients sourced from around the world to deliver a full line of consumer-friendly products such as gummies, beverages and shots. All products go through rigorous third-party testing to ensure quality, potency, purity and consistency. Dialed Moods products are available at select retailers across the country and online at DialedMoods.com.

