Eurest Debuts New Brand Identity as Footprint Expands Across Food and Hospitality

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eurest announced an updated brand identity that honors the company’s legacy as a trusted partner to the nation’s top employers while reflecting its expanding footprint beyond traditional workplace dining to now serving manufacturing facilities, airline lounges, hotels and resorts, and the military among other industries.

"Our scope has expanded, but our focus has never changed: food first. hospitality always." - CEO Tony McDonald Share

Over the past several years, Eurest has expanded its presence across diverse and complex environments. The company entered into serving military bases in 2026, broadened its airline lounge portfolio at major U.S. hubs and international airports over the past five years, and grown its hospitality capabilities to support hotels, casinos, and resorts. Together, these milestones underscore Eurest’s ability to deliver elevated culinary-led experiences wherever work and life intersect.

“Eurest is viewed as an integral amenity partner to its clients who want intentional and thoughtful hospitality, operational excellence and a strategic advisor who can enhance their business offerings and create value for their employees and customers,” said Tony McDonald, Chief Executive Officer. “This refreshed brand encompasses who we are today and where we’re going next. Our scope has expanded, but our focus has never changed: food first. hospitality always.”

For nearly 30 years in the U.S., Eurest has helped shape how people experience food at work as a leading division of Compass Group. The updated brand identity includes a new logo, refreshed visual style and a clear, confident tagline that reinforces Eurest’s strong foundation while signaling momentum for the future. Designed to be elevated yet approachable, the new look is built to flex across the diverse environments Eurest serves.

“Our brand reflects who we are at our core—an energized, innovative team that goes beyond what’s expected because we care deeply about the environments we create through food and hospitality,” said Lisa Lahiji, Chief Marketing Officer. “This identity positions us in the industry marketplace with clarity and confidence and emphasizes our unwavering focus on food and caring for people.”

To learn more about Eurest’s updated brand and its food-first, hospitality-led approach across industries, visit www.eurest-usa.com.

About Eurest

Since 1996, Eurest has delivered memorable food and guest experiences, setting the table for the nation’s workforce and industries in the United States. A leader in hospitality, foodservice and culinary excellence and division of Compass Group, Eurest partners with the nation’s top employers across corporate, aviation, military, manufacturing, travel and leisure and hospitality environments to create innovative, scalable solutions rooted in food first. hospitality always.