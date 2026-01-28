WinDC and Megaport Partnership Announcement

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WinDC today announced a strategic partnership with Megaport (ASX:MP1) that will connect WinDC’s renewable-powered AI Factories to Megaport’s global Network as a Service platform. The partnership enables high-density AI compute deployed at renewable generation sites to be accessed by organisations across Australia and throughout Megaport’s international network.

WinDC’s model introduces a new category of AI infrastructure in the Australian market. Instead of building data centres in metropolitan areas and drawing power across congested transmission lines, WinDC deploys modular, high-density compute directly at solar, wind or hydro generation sites. This approach addresses one of the country’s most critical energy challenges: renewable curtailment. AEMO forecasts that hypothetical new solar farms in Victoria and South Australia could face curtailment rates of up to 65 per cent by 2027, while existing solar farms already average 4.5 per cent. This wasted energy represents billions of dollars of lost value and a major opportunity for sovereign AI capability.

By integrating Megaport’s private, high-speed global connectivity fabric, WinDC customers can run AI workloads behind the meter on renewable power while maintaining secure, low-latency links to cloud providers, enterprise networks and international markets.

“WinDC is addressing an urgent and legitimate gap in Australia’s digital infrastructure,” said Michael Reid, CEO of Megaport. “They are turning stranded renewable energy into usable AI compute. By connecting WinDC to our global platform, we are making that capability available to thousands of organisations worldwide and giving Australia the opportunity to export clean, sovereign AI. It is an exciting step forward for Australia’s AI ambitions.”

The partnership strengthens WinDC’s role in supporting Australia’s sovereign AI opportunity by combining renewable-powered compute with global reach.

“Australia cannot become a leader in AI without a new approach to infrastructure,” said Andrew Sjoquist, Founder and CEO of WinDC. “WinDC delivers the compute at the source of clean power. Megaport delivers the connectivity that makes it accessible everywhere. Together, we provide a scalable pathway for organisations to run advanced AI workloads on renewable energy, independent of grid congestion or urban infrastructure constraints.”

Speaking to the customer opportunity, Jonathan Staff, Executive Director at WinDC, said, “Our partnership with Megaport means WinDC’s capabilities are immediately accessible to Megaport customers globally. It has never been easier for organisations to consume Enterprise Green Edge infrastructure and Green AI services. Whether you are neo-cloud, research-driven or running global operations, you can now reach sovereign, renewable-powered compute with the same simplicity as provisioning any other Megaport service.”

The first WinDC portable data centres begin arriving in Australia in early 2026.

About WinDC

WinDC is the missing link between energy and AI. We provide portable, renewable-powered AI Factories and data centres, delivering Australia’s AI and Energy Future. By placing compute directly at the source of clean power, WinDC replaces the slow, expensive, grid-constrained traditional data centre model with AI infrastructure that deploys 8× faster, runs at 50% of the cost, and operates on 100% renewable energy. For more details, visit www.windc.ai.

About Megaport

Megaport is a leading provider of Network as a Service (NaaS) solutions. The company’s global Software Defined Network (SDN) helps businesses rapidly connect their network to services via an easy-to-use portal or our open API. Megaport offers agile networking capabilities that reduce operating costs and increase speed to market compared to traditional networking solutions. Megaport partners with the world’s top cloud service providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as the largest data centre operators, systems integrators, and managed service providers, and operates in over 1000 enabled locations worldwide. Megaport is an ISO/IEC 27001-certified company.