SES Extends EGNOS GEO-1 Satellite Service to Power Precise Navigation Across Europe

LUXEMBOURG & BRUSSELS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SES, a leading space solutions company, and the European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) today announced an extension of the European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service (EGNOS) GEO-1 satellite service agreement through 2030, with an option to extend until 2032, helping maintain high-precision navigation services for aviation and other critical users across Europe.

By improving the accuracy and integrity of satellite positioning signals, EGNOS supports aircraft in landing in low-visibility conditions, as well as planning more efficient routes, reducing fuel burn and CO₂ emissions. At the core of the EGNOS service is Europe’s regional Satellite-Based Augmentation System (SBAS) that improves the accuracy and reliability of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals, such as GPS. Beyond aviation, EGNOS supports maritime navigation and precision-driven agriculture, contributing to efficient operations and sustainability by reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

Under the extended GEO-1 contract, SES will continue operating an EGNOS hosted payload on its SES-5 satellite, as well as the ground segment from its facilities in Europe.

“This extension ensures a robust EGNOS space segment, ready for the transition towards its next version and the development of new services, while safeguarding high-precision navigation for aviation and other critical users across Europe,” said Rodrigo da Costa, EUSPA Executive Director.

“EGNOS is a cornerstone of Europe’s aviation and broader navigation applications. The agreement underscores SES’ and EUSPA’s joint commitment to advancing satellite-based services that enable secure, reliable, and sustainable navigation solutions,” said Philippe Glaesener, Senior Vice President, Global Government at SES. “Thanks to the service, millions of users and operators will benefit from efficient and more reliable air transportation services across all of Europe. This commitment reflects our broader mission of delivering resilient satellite solutions for critical infrastructures.”

About SES

At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That's why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected—no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what's next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership—backed by a track record of bringing innovation "firsts" to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage.

