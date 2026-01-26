Solstice Gold Enters Agreements to Expand Land Position by 47 Hectares through Acquisition of Key Patented Claims Adjacent to Red Cedar Discovery, Strathy Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGC) (“Solstice” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into agreements for the acquisition of two patented claims and one unpatented claim totaling 47.2 hectares (0.47 km²), strategically located immediately east of the Red Cedar Discovery at its 100%-owned Strathy Gold Project (the “Project”) in Ontario.

Securing this key ground ahead of drilling represents an important milestone and further enhances the upside for Solstice shareholders as we advance follow-up drilling on a high-grade gold discovery in the Abitibi Share

The Project, which now covers approximately 46 km², is situated within the Temagami Greenstone Belt of the prolific Abitibi Subprovince—one of the world’s most productive gold districts. These acquisitions will represent a significant expansion of Solstice’s core land position and will further strengthen the Company’s ability to pursue district-scale exploration upside. Unlike much of the Abitibi, the Temagami Greenstone Belt is under-explored and has not been the subject of modern regional-scale exploration techniques.

Key Highlights of the Acquisitions:

Strategic land expansion

The newly acquired claims are directly adjacent to Solstice’s core claim block and further expand our commanding district landholdings.

Growing IP footprint

Solstice’s 2024 induced polarization (“IP”) survey outlined the large ~700 m x 300 m Red Cedar chargeability anomaly. Results from the Solstice’s December 2025 IP program have expanded the anomaly to at least 1,000 m x 600 m, with the system remaining open to the north and east on the newly acquired claims.

Proximity to the Red Cedar Discovery

The Red Cedar Discovery of 8.5 g/t Au over 3.5 m (including 28.7 g/t over 1.0 m, core length - See Figure 1 and news release dated August 13, 2025), was intersected within the Red Cedar chargeability anomaly and lies 200m west of the newly acquired patented claims.

Fully funded drilling imminent

The Company is in the final stages of reviewing updated IP modeling and defining drill targets for a fully funded ~2,750 m drill program planned for Q1 2026. The program is designed to test both the Red Cedar Discovery and newly identified IP targets over a ~1 km strike length. Further details will be provided in an upcoming news release. Solstice is expediting drill permit and extended IP applications on the newly acquired claims.

Underexplored upside

There is no public record of modern exploration on the newly acquired patented claims, offering Solstice a rare opportunity to test undrilled claims directly adjacent to a high-grade gold discovery.

Pablo McDonald, CEO, stated, “These acquisitions will substantially strengthen our land position immediately adjacent to the Red Cedar Discovery, which was made during our successful inaugural drill program at Strathy. Importantly, the IP data indicate that the Red Cedar chargeability anomaly extends directly onto these newly acquired claims. With this expanded footprint, we can now pursue the exploration for additional gold mineralization without constraint. We are in the final stages of defining high-priority drill targets at Red Cedar, with drilling scheduled to commence in the next few weeks. Securing this key ground ahead of drilling represents an important milestone and further enhances the upside for Solstice shareholders as we advance follow-up drilling on a high-grade gold discovery in the Abitibi.”

The Company entered into a purchase agreement dated January 23rd, 2026 with an arm’s length party to the Company pursuant to which the Company will acquire the two patented claims in exchange for $40,000 and 307,692 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”). The acquisition remains subject to, among other conditions precedent, the Company’s satisfaction of its due diligence and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

In addition, the Company entered into a purchase agreement dated January 23rd, 2026 with a separate arm’s length party to the Company pursuant to which the Company will acquire the unpatented claim in exchange for 65,000 Common Shares and a 1.5% net smelter return royalty. The vendor has the right to repurchase 0.75% of the royalty at any time for $100,000. The acquisition remains subject to approval of the TSXV.

No finder’s fee will be paid with respect to either acquisition.

Options

Solstice also announces today it issued 3,900,000 stock options (the “Options”) to certain directors, officers, and employees of Solstice. Each Option is exercisable for one Share at an exercise price of $0.14 and have a five-year term. The Options vest one third immediately, one third one year from the date of grant and one third two years from the date of grant. The Options are governed by the Company’s Stock Option plan ratified by shareholders of the Company on December 17, 2025, at the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders and are subject to the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange. After these grants, the Company has 9,100,000 Stock Options issued and outstanding representing 5.3% of its issued and outstanding Common Shares.

About the Strathy Gold Project

The Strathy Gold Project is an extensive 46 km2 land package in the Archean-age Temagami Greenstone Belt, which is the southernmost extension of the Abitibi Subprovince in Ontario. Solstice’s first drill program on the Project intercepted the Red Cedar Discovery; an intercept of 8.52 g/t Au over 3.5m or 28.7g/t over 1.0m (core lengths). The discovery hole is located in the largest IP anomaly on the Project which is open to the north and east. Located on the Trans Canada Highway, the Project has excellent access to infrastructure and mining expertise. In addition to the recent Red Cedar discovery, the Strathy Gold Project contains documented, widespread high-grade gold mineralization, hosting historic intercepts of 5.00 g/t Au over 17.28m and 7.66 g/t Au over 7.25m (core lengths) at vertical depths of approximately 50-100 metres below surface1, and documented surface sample results of up to 62.7 g/t Au2. Despite this demonstrated prospectivity, the core claims at Strathy have not been systemically explored in the past.

References:

OGS Assessment file No. 31M04SW0088 Wabana Exploration Assessment Report, file No. 31M04SE2005

Historical Sampling and Drilling Data and Information

The sampling and drilling data and information presented in this news release (the “Historical Exploration Information”) is historical in nature. The reader is cautioned that the Historical Exploration Information is based on prior data and reports previously prepared by third parties without the involvement of Solstice. Solstice has not undertaken any independent investigation, nor has it independently analyzed the results of the Historical Exploration Information in order to verify the results. The reader is cautioned not to treat Historical Exploration Information, or any part of it, as current and that a qualified person has not done sufficient work to verify the results and that they may not form a reliable guide to future results. No independent quality assurance/quality control protocols are known for these historic samples and drill holes and therefore the Historical Exploration Information may be unreliable. Solstice considers these historical drill results relevant as the Company will use this data as a guide to plan future exploration and drilling programs. Solstice considers the data to be reliable for these purposes, however, the Company's future exploration work will include verification of the data through drilling.

About Solstice Gold Corp.

Solstice is an exploration company with quality, district-scale gold projects in established mining regions of Canada. Our 46 km2 Strathy Gold Project hosts high grade gold mineralization over a wide area straddling two NE-SW-trending structures. It is located in the Abitibi Subprovince of the Superior Craton and has never been systematically explored in its history. A 2024 17.5 line km Alpha IP survey defines 50 new targets on SGC claims, and a follow-up 2025 IP survey of 17.2 line km shows that the largest IP anomaly is larger than originally measured. Large, continuous IP anomalies are structurally linked to areas of significant gold intercepts and are largely untested, presenting the opportunity for significant discovery.

Our Qaiqtuq Gold Project which covers 662 km2, hosts a 10 km2 high grade gold boulder field, is fully permitted and hosts multiple drill-ready targets. Qaiqtuq is located in Nunavut, only 26 km from Rankin Inlet and approximately 7 km from the Meliadine Gold Mine owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

Our district-scale Atikokan Gold Project is approximately 26 km from the Hammond Reef Gold Project owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Our 194 km2 Red Lake Extension (RLX) and New Frontier projects are located at the northwestern extension of the prolific Red Lake Camp in Ontario and approximately 45 km from the Red Lake Mine Complex owned by Evolution Mining.

An extensive gold and battery metal royalty and property portfolio of over 80 assets was purchased in October 2021. Well over $2.5 million in value and three new royalties have been generated since the acquisition.

Solstice is committed to responsible exploration and development in the communities in which we work. For more details on Solstice Gold, our exploration projects and details on our recently acquired portfolio of projects please see our Corporate Presentation available at www.solsticegold.com.

Solstice’s Chairman, David Adamson, was a co-award winner for the discovery of Battle North Gold Corporation's Bateman Gold deposit and was instrumental in the acquisition of many of the district properties in the Battle North portfolio during his successful 16 years of exploration in the Red Lake.

Paul Chamois, M.Sc. P.Geo., Senior Geologist, is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 standards responsible for reviewing and approving the technical disclosures of this news release.

