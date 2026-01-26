Nuvve Enters Into a Framework Agreement With Capture Energy and Purchases First 3 Battery Energy Systems (BESS) for Its Danish Projects

COPENHAGEN, Denmark & GÖTEBORG, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuvve Denmark ApS, a subsidiary of Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global leader in distributed grid assets management and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, and Capture Energy AB, a Nordic energy storage solutions company, have entered into a Framework Agreement on Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in Europe. It formalizes the starting point of a long-term collaboration and outlines the broader principles and intentions governing a continued relationship between the Parties.

The first three sales contract under this framework are to supply turn-key BESS for the 3 projects Nuvve is developing with E&B Renewables in Denmark that have been announced last year.

Capture Energy will design, integrate, deliver, install and commission the same configuration for the three sites, built around two of its BESS PowerBox LC. It is a containerized, all-in-one, liquid cooled battery energy storage solution, adapted to the Nordics, that can keep an even temperature of the battery, which prolongs battery lifetime.

These first three sales contracts for a total value of close to $5 million dollars define the standard terms, which ensure a sound foundation for all future cooperation and an operational dispute resolution framework. Delivery and commissioning are expected this Summer. Capture Energy will also provide maintenance services for 10 years.

The Parties intend to explore additional opportunities beyond the initial projects and are currently in negotiations about 3 additional 10MW projects.

“This framework agreement will streamline the sourcing of BESS for our projects, with modular solutions that enable a cookie-cutter approach to scaling-up our virtual power plants run by the Nuvve platform,” said Gregory Poilasne, CEO of Nuvve Holding Corp.

“Capture Energy will apply a portfolio-based pricing strategy and efficient delivery through a volume- and standardization-based approach for Nuvve to fully benefit from our cutting-edge expertise in batteries and all the advantages of our BESS products,” said Niklas Tjäder, CEO of Capture Energy.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve powers the future of flexible energy by turning batteries, electric vehicles (EV), buildings, and distributed assets into dynamic grid resources. At the core is Nuvve’s advanced platform for intelligent energy management and vehicle-to-grid (V2G), orchestrating real-time bidirectional charging, load optimization, and grid services. By harnessing an ecosystem of electrification partners, fleets, stationary storage, and smart EV chargers, Nuvve helps utilities and communities unlock flexibility at scale — enhancing reliability, accelerating electrification, and lowering costs. Nuvve enables a clean energy future where mobility, buildings, and infrastructure work together to support a more resilient, sustainable, and equitable grid. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvve operates globally and online at nuvve.com

About Capture Energy

Established in 2023, Capture Energy is a leading provider of innovative Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) for the European energy storage and flexibility markets. The company delivers large-scale, turnkey BESS solutions scalable from 0.5 MW and up, featuring the Capture Controller and Capture Cloud – an advanced, cloud-native software platform that manages flexibility services and optimizes asset performance. Capture Energy is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden and can be found online at captureenergy.eu

