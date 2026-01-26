NEACH and Turningpoint Communications Launch Treasury and Payments Academy to Help Financial Institutions Grow Revenue, Retain Talent, and Deepen Commercial Relationships

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New England Automated Clearing House (NEACH) today announced a strategic partnership with Turningpoint Communications to launch the Treasury and Payments Academy (TAPA), a comprehensive training program designed to elevate treasury and payments expertise across financial institutions and strengthen their ability to compete, grow, and retain top talent.

As automation and integrated payments solutions reshape commercial banking, financial institutions face mounting pressure to deliver sophisticated treasury advisory services while scaling expertise across relationship managers, sales officers, lenders, and service teams. TAPA was created to address this challenge head-on, equipping professionals with the practical knowledge and confidence to move beyond product pitching and become trusted advisors to commercial clients.

“Financial institutions can no longer rely on a small group of specialists to carry treasury expertise -they need a deep bench of knowledge to meet the complex needs of today’s commercial clients,” said Sean Carter, AAP, APRP, President and CEO of NEACH. “To grow deposits, protect clients, and compete effectively, expertise must exist across the organization. The Treasury and Payments Academy gives institutions a powerful, scalable way to build that capability — strengthening client relationships, driving revenue, and investing in their people at a time when retention matters more than ever.”

Developed in collaboration with Turningpoint Communications, a nationally recognized treasury-management-focused consulting and education firm, TAPA blends technical treasury knowledge with real-world applications. The program focuses on discovery, objection handling, working capital strategy, payments solutions, compliance, fraud prevention, and positioning treasury management as a core driver of institutional value.

“Today’s commercial clients expect informed and strategic conversations and decisive action,” said Laurel Egan Kenny, MBA, MSCM, Founder and President of Turningpoint Communications. “TAPA bridges the gap between technical knowledge and strategic application. We designed this program, based on our 17 years’ training treasury management and commercial teams where we empower learners to quantify value propositions - and solve treasury and finance teams, business leaders, CEOs and CFOs operational challenges, listen actively - and speak and act with confidence.”

The launch of TAPA is further strengthened by the addition of Patricia Mullin, CCM, to the NEACH team as Treasury Management Program Director. A seasoned treasury management leader with more than 25 years of experience across financial institutions and corporate treasury environments, Mullin is leading program strategy and development.

“Many institutions have talented professionals who are eager to grow but don’t always have access to structured treasury training,” said Patricia Mullin, CCM, Treasury Management Program Director at NEACH. “TAPA gives financial institutions a way to invest meaningfully in their teams — building confidence, improving collaboration across sales and service functions, and creating long-term value for both employees and clients.”

Designed for commercial relationship managers, treasury management sales officers, lenders, cash management specialists, and service teams, TAPA provides institution-wide access through a single purchase, enabling organizations to deploy consistent, high-impact training at scale.

The Treasury and Payments Academy also supports financial institutions navigating today’s tight labor market by offering a compelling alternative to compensation-based retention strategies — delivering professional development that enhances career growth while improving institutional performance.

The Treasury and Payments Academy opens in April 2026. Learn more at www.neach.org.

