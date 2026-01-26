Planet Signs Enterprise Agreement with Slovenian Government to Support Agriculture, Urban Planning and Disaster Management

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet Labs Germany GmbH, a leading provider of daily data and insights about change on Earth, today announced an enterprise-scale agreement with the Surveying and Mapping Authority of the Republic of Slovenia (GURS) to provide comprehensive satellite data and high-resolution tasking capabilities across the country’s civil public administration.

This strategic partnership establishes a unified spatial data resource for Slovenian state and municipal authorities. Under the agreement, the civil public administration will gain access to Planet’s high-cadence PlanetScope imagery, and GURS will also have access to high-resolution tasking services. The data will serve as the foundational spatial basis for critical national analyses, including systematic monitoring of Slovenia’s vast forest cover and agricultural health, tracking for urban & infrastructure planning to inform sustainable development, and rapid detection and response capabilities for natural disasters, specifically wildfires, droughts, and flooding events.

“Our mission at GURS is to provide the highest quality geodetic and spatial data to support the prosperity and safety of the Republic of Slovenia,” said Tomaž Petek, Director-General of the Surveying and Mapping Authority of the Republic of Slovenia. “This agreement with Planet represents a significant leap forward in our national infrastructure. By integrating daily global scanning and high-resolution tasking into our workflows, we are providing our agencies with the tools needed for faster decisions during natural disasters and a more robust foundation for the long-term planning of our built and natural environments.”

The deal moves Slovenia toward a more proactive governance model, where frequent satellite updates allow for better planning, monitoring, and reporting to both domestic and European regulatory bodies.

“Slovenia is a leader in regional environmental digital transformation, and we are proud to support GURS in creating a truly integrated spatial data ecosystem,” said Martin Polak, Managing Director of Planet Labs Germany GmbH. “By providing a single, fresh, and consistent satellite data resource to the entire civil public administration, Slovenia is reducing bureaucratic silos and ensuring that both state and municipal authorities are making decisions based on the most current information available from orbit.”

Planet’s history in Slovenia dates back to 2023, following the company’s acquisition of Sinergise. Today, Planet’s Ljubljana office serves as one of the core hubs in its European operations.

About Planet

Planet Labs Germany GmbH is part of the Planet group and is based at Planet’s European headquarters in Berlin. Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) is the parent company of the Planet group with global headquarters in San Francisco, USA. Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to customers comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) or tune in to HBO's ‘Wild Wild Space’.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” about Planet within the meaning of the securities laws, including statements about Planet’s strategic partnerships and Planet’s future growth in new and existing markets. Such statements, which are not of historical fact, involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors are detailed in Planet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Planet does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events, except as required by applicable law.