HPE and 2degrees Collaborate to Accelerate AI Innovation and Strengthen Data Sovereignty in New Zealand

AUCKLAND, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HPE (NYSE: HPE) today announced a strategic collaboration with 2degrees, one of New Zealand’s leading telecommunications and technology providers, to fast-track AI-driven innovation by developing a purpose-built private AI platform built on HPE Private Cloud AI. The new solution modernizes and simplifies 2degrees’ technology environment – building a sovereign, unified, and flexible platform that empowers 2degrees to deliver more agile and scalable solutions while improving security by storing critical customer and operational data on shore in New Zealand. The solution aims to improve the reliability, reduce downtime, and optimize network performance for 2degrees – providing an integrated, on-premise environment that combines secure data management and advanced AI-driven analytics.

“Using HPE Private Cloud AI, co-developed with NVIDIA as part of NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE, 2degrees will be able to dynamically allocate resources across AI use cases and scale compute and storage as demand evolves – while maintaining full data sovereignty.”

The turnkey AI factory architecture provides 2degrees’ new AI platform with the capability to significantly reduce internal development cycles, optimize network operations, and deliver new customer offerings with greater speed and confidence.

NVIDIA Enterprise and AI infrastructure will enable 2degrees to deliver better network performance and more resilient, predictable, and scalable networks to its customers. Furthermore, the collaboration establishes a strong foundation for continuous improvement and will enable 2degrees to develop and release new products and features faster, enhance the customer experience, and respond quickly to evolving market needs.

“Our collaboration with 2degrees demonstrates what is possible when you combine local expertise with HPE’s world-class innovation,” said Colin Henderson, Managing Director, New Zealand at HPE.

“By deploying HPE’s turnkey AI factory, 2degrees is setting a benchmark for how New Zealand organizations can use AI responsibly — accelerating transformation while maintaining full control over their data.”

The collaboration signals 2degrees’ ongoing commitment to data sovereignty, ensuring that New Zealand customer and operational data remain under New Zealand jurisdiction and governance controls at a time when organisations across the world are navigating complex data regulations across multiple jurisdictions.

“Partnering with HPE allows us to innovate and grow with confidence as we continue our journey to become New Zealand’s leading telco in value, innovation and growth,” said Stephen Kurzeja, Chief Technology and Information Officer at 2degrees. “NVIDIA and HPE’s private AI solution gives us the capability to move faster, unlock deeper insights from our data, and build AI-driven solutions that make our network smarter, more resilient, and responsive to the needs of customers across New Zealand. HPE Private Cloud AI also allows us to safely and securely embed AI across 2degrees as we accelerate real-world multi-agent AI use cases.”

Initial AI use cases include autonomous network operations, predictive maintenance, and AI-powered capacity planning.

“We’ve already seen strong results across multiple areas,” Kurzeja added. “For example, local AI is a critical enabler for AI-driven network operations with multiple local AI agents moving us toward a smarter, more resilient, and increasingly self-driving network that better serves customers across New Zealand.”

This partnership with HPE underscores 2degrees’ commitment to building New Zealand’s sovereign digital future. By leveraging HPE Private Cloud AI, 2degrees is advancing its digital transformation, applying AI to sharpen innovation, strengthen customer experiences, and deliver secure, locally governed infrastructure capabilities.

