Luma AI Launches Ray3.14, Eliminating Quality-Speed-Cost Tradeoff in Generative Video

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luma AI, the frontier artificial intelligence company building multimodal AGI, today announced the launch of Ray3.14, a major update to Ray3, the world’s most powerful reasoning video model. Ray3.14 is Luma’s most professional and capable model to date, delivering industry-leading performance for animation, video-to-video, and cinematic workflows where temporal stability, motion fidelity, and consistency are essential.

Built specifically for professional creative environments, Ray3.14 combines native 1080p outputs, 4x faster generation speeds, and per-second pricing that is 3x cheaper, eliminating the quality-speed-cost trade-off in generative video. The model delivers the highest quality and stability Luma has ever achieved, excelling in animation-heavy and high-fidelity workflows where other models struggle with frequent flicker, drift, and inconsistency.

Ray3 pioneered reasoning-based video generation by understanding scenes holistically, maintaining coherence across motion, lighting, characters, and camera behavior. With Ray3.14, that reasoning engine is applied even more powerfully to animation and professional video workflows, producing higher detail adherence. This enables creative teams to move from experimentation to execution with confidence.

“Ray3.14 is designed for creators who need animation and video to behave like real production assets,” said Amit Jain, CEO and Co-Founder of Luma AI. “By delivering native 1080p, dramatically faster generation, and per-second pricing that is 3x cheaper, we’re giving advertisers and filmmakers a model that excels in animation and can be trusted for real-world creative workflows.”

Ray3.14 is optimized for environments where speed, reliability, and creative control determine whether a tool can be deployed at scale. New updates include:

Best-ever quality and stability for animation and video-to-video workflows

Ray3.14 delivers Luma’s highest level of visual stability to date, excelling in animation and video-to-video use cases where temporal coherence and motion fidelity are critical. Characters, environments, and styles remain consistent across frames, enabling narrative continuity, polished animation, and production-ready outputs.

Native 1080p across core workflows

Ray3.14 generates video natively at 1080p, eliminating the need for post-upscaling or quality compromises. Outputs are suitable for broadcast, streaming, and digital delivery, allowing footage to move directly into editorial, finishing, and distribution pipelines.

Industry-leading speed for real creative iteration

With generation speeds 4× faster, Ray3.14 enables teams to iterate under real production timelines. Compared to competitive AI video models, Ray3.14 delivers substantially faster time-to-first-frame and end-to-end generation, allowing agencies and filmmakers to explore more concepts, review options side-by-side, and reduce downstream revisions.

Per-second pricing designed for production scale

Ray3.14 introduces dramatically improved per-second economics. For a typical 5-second video, costs are reduced by 3x, making AI video viable for campaign-scale use cases such as multiple formats, cut-downs, and regional variations. This pricing model provides predictable costs and enables creative teams to scale output without increasing budgets.

Luma AI is building multimodal general intelligence that can generate, understand, and operate in the physical world. Its flagship platform, Dream Machine, enables creatives everywhere to generate professional-grade video and images. In 2025, Luma released Ray3, the world’s first reasoning video model capable of creating physically accurate videos, animations, and visuals. Luma’s models are used by leading entertainment studios, advertising agencies, and technology partners worldwide, including Adobe and AWS, and are available via subscription or API. The company is backed by HUMAIN, Andreessen Horowitz, Amazon, AMD Ventures, NVIDIA, Amplify Partners, Matrix Partners, and angels from across technology and entertainment.