Hoffmann Green Accelerates Its Diversification Into New Markets With the Signing of a Partnership Agreement With Groupe GSE, a Leading General Contractor in France and Europe

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green Cement” or the “Company”), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, announces the signing of a strategic partnership with GSE, a leading general contractor for almost 50 years, to support the decarbonization of its industrial and commercial assets.

GSE is a recognized player in commercial real estate, working on projects involving logistics platforms, industrial buildings, offices, laboratories, R&D centers, data centers, and parking facilities in France and Europe. The group constructs custom-built buildings using advanced modeling tools and an integrated approach, from design to delivery.

Aware of the carbon footprint of the construction sector, GSE has placed the decarbonization of its projects at the heart of its strategy, initiating ambitious actions to reduce the carbon footprint of its buildings and support its clients in adopting more virtuous practices. Having become a Mission-Driven Company in 2023, the group has set itself the following purpose: “To design and build with respect for nature, to develop by serving local communities, and to prosper by caring for people.” In this context, GSE is actively deploying innovative solutions aimed at reducing the environmental impact of its buildings, particularly in terms of concrete, a major lever for reducing CO₂ emissions.

In order to achieve this ambition, GSE is partnering with Hoffmann Green, a pioneer in 0% clinker cement. Under this agreement, Hoffmann Green's carbon-free solutions will be integrated into commercial real estate projects developed by GSE, including logistics platforms, industrial buildings, and data centers, throughout France.

The partnership, which includes a volume commitment, aims to accelerate the decarbonization of real estate and industrial assets designed by GSE, while ensuring technical performance suited to large-scale, highly technical projects. This collaboration is already being successfully implemented with the construction of a 30,000 m² logistics platform in Amanlis, in the Ille-et-Vilaine department.

This partnership enables Hoffmann Green to continue diversifying its target markets by strengthening its presence in the commercial real estate segment, particularly in industrial buildings and data centers, segments that offer strong volume prospects and are identified as strategic for the environmental transition of the construction sector.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “This partnership with GSE illustrates the relevance of our solutions for large commercial real estate projects. It marks a new stage in the diversification of our markets and confirms Hoffmann Green's ability to support leading players in the decarbonization of their industrial and commercial assets.”

Roland PAUL, President of GSE, adds: “Decarbonizing our projects is a key part of our Mission-Driven Company strategy and is at the heart of GSE's DNA. By partnering with Hoffmann Green, we are integrating innovative, low-carbon solutions that enable us to go further in reducing the environmental footprint of our buildings, without compromising on the quality, deadlines, and performance expected by our customers.”

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements – with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement – that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to : www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT GSE

Since its creation in 1976, GSE has been a specialist in commercial real estate. As a general contractor, GSE provides comprehensive management of construction projects, from land research and qualification to after-sales service, including technical studies, design, and construction. GSE builds smart, sustainable buildings in the industrial, logistics, and tertiary sectors, notably through its range of eco-friendly buildings, “The Blue Suite.” GSE is also involved in the construction of data centers and multi-story car parks, and has launched a dedicated building renovation business. GSE generated revenue of €808 million in 2024/25 (the financial year ends on March 31). A “Mission-Driven Company” since 2023, the group has more than 600 employees spread across 20 locations worldwide, 7 countries in Europe and 13 locations in France. In 2019, GSE joined the GOLDBECK Group, the European market leader in turnkey construction with revenues of over €6 billion and approximately 12,000 employees at more than 100 sites.

For more information about GSE, visit https://www.gsegroup.com/.