Soccer United Marketing and Polymarket Announce Multi-Year Partnerships with Major League Soccer and Leagues Cup

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the commercial arm of Major League Soccer (MLS), today announced a new multi-year partnership with Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction market, naming the company an Official Partner of Major League Soccer and an Official Partner of Leagues Cup in the United States. Under the agreement, Polymarket will serve as the Official and Exclusive Prediction Market Partner of MLS, MLS All-Star Game, MLS Cup presented by Audi, and Leagues Cup.

The partnership reflects MLS and SUM’s continued focus on innovation and positions MLS among the first global soccer leagues to integrate prediction market insights into the fan experience.

Polymarket and MLS plan to work together to develop new fan experiences across MLS digital platforms, with a focus on enhancing the live match experience and second-screen engagement for fans. These efforts are intended to bring supporters closer to the game through innovative digital content across MLS and Leagues Cup platforms that reflect real-time collective fan sentiment around key moments.

“As soccer’s audience continues to grow and evolve in the U.S., fans are looking for new ways to engage more deeply with the game,” said Shayne Coplan, Founder and CEO of Polymarket. “Through our partnership with MLS and Leagues Cup, we can surface real-time collective sentiment around key moments, matches, and season-long storylines, giving fans a more interactive, data-driven way to experience the game and engage with the world’s most popular sport.”

“As MLS continues to grow, innovation remains central to how we engage fans and evolve the league,” said Gary Stevenson, MLS Deputy Commissioner and President of Soccer United Marketing. “Partnering with Polymarket allows us to integrate prediction markets as a new fan engagement format and position MLS as an early leader among global soccer properties.”

The partnership includes safeguards designed to protect the integrity of MLS and Leagues Cup matches, including independent monitoring of trading activities and collaboration on MLS and Leagues Cup markets offered.

Today’s announcement comes amid sustained momentum for soccer in North America. With the FIFA World Cup arriving in the region in 2026, Major League Soccer and Leagues Cup are entering a new era of visibility and growth, creating expanded opportunities to engage fans in meaningful and modern ways.

The 2026 MLS season kicks off February 21 with a full slate of 15 matches, including the Los Angeles Football Club taking on MLS Cup champion Inter Miami CF at the storied Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (9:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV). The following day will see a doubleheader that begins with LA Galaxy hosting New York City FC for Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire (7 p.m. ET, Apple TV), and FS1 showcasing the Western Conference clash between Seattle Sounders FC and Colorado Rapids (9 p.m. ET, FS1, FOX Deportes, Apple TV).

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market. On Polymarket, traders predict the outcome of future events and win when they are right. As traders react to breaking news in real-time, market prices are the best gauge of the likelihood of events occurring. Institutions, individuals, and the media rely on these forecasts to report the news and better understand the future. Across politics, current events, pop culture, and more, billions of dollars of predictions were made on Polymarket in 2025.

About Major League Soccer

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer -- celebrating its 31st season in 2026 -- features 30 clubs throughout the United States and Canada. All MLS and Leagues Cup matches can be watched on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com, and features the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming ever for MLS fans. For more information about MLS, visit mlssoccer.com. For more information about the Apple TV app, visit apple.com/apple-tv-app.

About Leagues Cup

Leagues Cup is an annual, Concacaf-sanctioned competition between Major League Soccer and LIGA MX that features top clubs from both leagues competing in a fully interleague format. Launched in 2023, the tournament represents a landmark collaboration between the two leagues and serves as a cornerstone of their long-term partnership.

The top three finishers in Leagues Cup qualify for the Concacaf Champions Cup, with the champion earning the opportunity to represent the region in FIFA international club competitions. Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can watch Leagues Cup on Apple TV, with select matches also available via broadcast and cable television partners.