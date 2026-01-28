Telechips and DivX Renew IC Technology Licensing Agreement

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DivX, a pioneer in digital video technology, announced that DivX and Telechips have resolved their contractual dispute and Telechips has renewed its DivX IC technology license agreement. Telechips, a leading fabless semiconductor company based in Seoul, Korea, will continue to enable DivX video playback across its suite of chips for consumer electronics devices including in-car entertainment systems.

For 25 years, DivX has been the global standard for stunning digital video experiences across a variety of screens. Telechips has been a longtime licensee, providing DivX’s proprietary video technology on their IC chips to companies around the world.

“Telechips continues to support widely adopted video technologies across its semiconductor solutions. The renewed license allows us to maintain compatibility with DivX technology in selected products, in line with customer and market requirements,” said Stanley Kim, VP, Head of Automotive Business Unit.

“We remain committed to preserving the value of our DivX brand and technology licensing program for all licensed partners and are pleased to have reached this agreement with Telechips,” commented Noel Egnatios, DivX’s CEO.

Since 2000, DivX has established itself as a global leader in the research and development of innovative digital video technology and will continue to license its broad portfolio to companies around the world.

About DivX, LLC

DivX, LLC develops innovative technology to provide extraordinary digital entertainment experiences on any device. Since 2000, DivX has been setting the standard for high-quality digital video by creating pioneering technologies for consumers, device manufactures and streaming services around the world. DivX licenses its technology to enable stunning video playback, and major consumer electronics brands have shipped 2 billion DivX-enabled devices worldwide. The DivX consumer software has 1.5 billion worldwide downloads and provides consumers the tools to play, convert and cast their content. DivX is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.divx.com.