RJ Young Announces Partnership Agreement with Xerox

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RJ Young recently announced a new partnership agreement with Xerox, established through an extension of its existing Lexmark partnership, further strengthening RJ Young’s copier and multifunction printer (MFP) portfolio and supporting its long-term service strategy. Xerox is one of the most recognized brands in the document technology industry, often synonymous with copiers themselves. By aligning the global brand strength of Xerox with RJ Young’s established reputation for imaging solutions, service excellence, and local support, the partnership brings together two trusted names to deliver enhanced value to clients.

As part of this expanded partnership, RJ Young is now positioned to sell and support Xerox copiers across its footprint. The combination of Xerox’s industry-leading technology with RJ Young’s proven service capabilities enables clients to benefit from reliable equipment backed by responsive, local support.

“This agreement allows us to expand our portfolio with a highly respected brand while continuing to deliver the service quality our customers expect from RJ Young,” said AJ Baggott, President. “By pairing Xerox’s innovative technology and brand recognition with our service model, we’re well positioned to support our customers’ evolving document and workflow needs.”

RJ Young remains committed to providing dependable service, strong client relationships, and long-term support as it continues to grow and evolve its offerings.

About RJ Young

RJ Young is a leading provider of business technology solutions, specializing in managed print services, copiers and multifunction devices, and workplace technology solutions. With a strong focus on service excellence and local support, RJ Young helps organizations improve efficiency, productivity, and performance. With nearly 30 locations and more than 700 team members, RJ Young has supported businesses nationwide since 1955.