Booz Allen Announces General Availability of Vellox Reverser to Automate Malware Defense

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) today announced the general availability of Vellox Reverser™, a malware reverse engineering and threat intelligence product designed to radically accelerate cyber defense. Built with a resilient agentic AI architecture, Vellox Reverser rapidly automates time-intensive in-depth malware analysis of the most complex and evasive threats. The product delivers actionable intelligence and comprehensive countermeasures at machine speed that integrate seamlessly into existing security workflows.

The product is now widely available to help both federal and commercial customers accelerate wide-scale deployment, increase resiliency, speed and confidence, and immediately strengthen their cyber defenses.

“As AI-driven cyberattacks become one of the primary security concerns in 2026, we're proud to deliver a mission-grade malware analysis product that helps our customers address the most complex threats at speed," said Mujtaba Hamid, executive vice president of product at Booz Allen. “Vellox Reverser will serve as a force multiplier for security teams, embedding decades of Booz Allen cyber defense tradecraft into AI agents designed to replicate world-class malware analysts so our customers can analyze threats at a depth unmatched by other tools and solutions.”

A limited preview of Vellox Reverser, introduced in 2025, drove product refinements and new features including Binary and Function Similarity Matching. By comparing new analyzed samples against a database of previously analyzed sets of malware, this upgrade dramatically reduces investigation time and reveals links to broader adversarial cyber campaigns. These added features enable teams to build stronger, more scalable detection and threat hunting strategies by revealing how attack behaviors evolve over time, turning historical insights into proactive defense.

In a recent evaluation of a single, sophisticated malware sample, Vellox Reverser completed analysis in minutes, evaluating more than 120 functions and flagging 39 as malicious. It then generated a comprehensive report with indicators of compromise mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, along with deployable defensive measures for rapid response.

Booz Allen built Vellox Reverser using AWS Lambda and Amazon Bedrock to ingest malware and assign tasks to analyze if for malicious behavior. The structure to orchestrate the agents and other AWS resources is provided by AWS Step Functions, which uses serverless orchestration, enabling a decision tree to identify the next step in threat elimination.

Vellox Reverser is now available — request a demo, start your 30 day trial and learn more.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen is the advanced technology company delivering outcomes with speed for America’s most critical defense, civil, and national security priorities. We build technology solutions using AI, cyber, and other cutting-edge technologies to advance and protect the nation and its citizens. By focusing on outcomes, we enable our people, customers, and their missions to succeed—accelerating the nation to realize our purpose: Empower People to Change the World®.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs approximately 31,600 people globally as of December 31, 2025, and had revenue of $12.0 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “outlook,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “preliminary,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct.

These forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in or implied by these forward-looking statements, including those factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, which can be found at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

BAHPR-CO