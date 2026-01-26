Carda Health and Humana Partner to Bring Nationwide Access to At-Home Cardiac Rehabilitation Care

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carda Health, a leader in at-home virtual pulmonary and cardiac care, announced today a first-of-its-kind partnership with Humana Inc., a leading health and well-being company. This strategic partnership aims to improve access to cardiac rehabilitation by offering a more effective solution for patients recovering from adverse heart conditions.

Carda’s mission is simple: give millions of people with chronic disease the ability to reclaim their lives by delivering convenient, high quality care straight to the home.

“Cardiac rehabilitation makes a meaningful difference in helping patients recover and avoid returning to the hospital, but most face obstacles that prevent them from completing traditional, in-person programs,” said Harry DiFrancesco, CEO and Co-founder of Carda Health. “We are proud to work with Humana to deliver our services to their members and to help patients get back to the lives they wish to live after a severe cardiovascular event or diagnosis.”

Since its founding, the company has expanded rapidly, becoming the largest provider of virtual Cardiac and Pulmonary rehabilitation in the country, treating tens of thousands of patients each year and serving patients nationwide. Carda’s team of doctors, nurse practitioners, and clinical exercise physiologists (CEPs) works closely with patients to structure effective treatment plans based on their needs and ability levels.

Carda is redefining healthcare access by eliminating traditional barriers for patients — transportation, scheduling constraints, mobility challenges, and tech confusion. By bringing clinical expertise and dedicated human support directly into the home, Carda empowers older adults with heart and lung disease to feel safe, complete their care, and recover from chronic disease at home.

Powered by care coordination between Humana and Carda, this initiative includes clinically supervised exercise sessions, nutrition and medication follow ups, and functional capacity assessments, all delivered through individualized care plans set up for each member.

To learn more about how it works, visit www.cardahealth.com.

About Carda Health

Carda Health is the leading virtual care company transforming how patients recover from chronic diseases, with a focus on heart and lung disease. Through its proprietary digital platform, Carda delivers clinically proven home-based rehabilitation (HBCR) and chronic care programs. Each program combines one-on-one sessions with live monitored exercise, including real-time vitals measurements. Through these sessions, Carda enables patients to rebuild their strength and overall health safely from home while reducing readmissions. Carda Health partners with health plans and provider groups nationwide to expand access to evidence-based, cost-saving chronic care programs for members who face barriers to traditional rehab. Founded in 2020, Carda Health is redefining recovery through technology, compassion, and convenience. Learn more at www.cardahealth.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we strive to make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. Learn more about what we offer at www.Humana.com and at www.CenterWell.com.