Suki Selected by athenahealth as Preferred Solution Partner for Ambient Intelligence

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Suki, the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) technology for healthcare, announced it has been selected as a Preferred Solution Partner by athenahealth, a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for healthcare practices and systems nationwide. Suki was selected for the preferred partner program, which denotes athenahealth’s formal recommendation for a validated, trusted solution, in the ambient intelligence category. Suki’s technology is available to athenaOne customers in two ways: directly through Suki’s app in athenahealth Marketplace, Suki for Clinicians, and through athenahealth’s Ambient Notes offering, with Suki’s embedded technology available via Suki for Partners.

Adoption of Suki across athenahealth’s customer base has skyrocketed over the past year, with 450+ practices and 3,400 monthly active users on Suki for Clinicians and athenahealth’s Ambient Notes combined, representing 50 percent growth in the past six months alone. In total, Suki generates approximately 500,000 clinical notes each month for providers using athenaOne. Suki for Clinicians’ adoption rate remains the highest in the industry, at over 82 percent.

“Artificial intelligence has the potential to transform clinical practice, but it needs to be deeply embedded, easy to use, and designed for scale,” said Punit Soni, CEO and Founder of Suki. “This partnership not only accelerates innovation but removes workflow friction and ensures that ambient intelligence can reach every corner of the athenahealth network - fulfilling a shared commitment to rethinking what is possible for clinicians.”

Suki’s deep integration with athenaOne places it directly within clinicians’ daily workflows, giving athenaOne providers access to AI assistive technology, while reducing the administrative burden that drives burnout. To deliver next-generation clinical AI capabilities at scale and ensure long-term alignment, Suki will also have fast-track access to integrate new athenaOne features.

“We’re committed to bringing our customers solutions that improve efficiency, reduce burnout, and enhance patient care,” said Michael Palantoni, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer at athenahealth. “By adding Suki to our Preferred Solution Partner Program, we’re able to offer our customers industry leading ambient clinical intelligence experiences that seamlessly interface with athenaOne workflows. Suki is a trusted partner, and its proven technology aligns strongly with the future of our network’s AI infrastructure.”

To learn more about Suki’s offerings for athenahealth, visit https://www.suki.ai/.

About Suki

Suki is a leading technology company building presence at the heart of care through its Ambient Clinical Intelligence (ACI) layer. Unlike add-on tools, Suki’s ACI is embedded at the point of care, powering documentation, revenue cycle management, and clinical reasoning so clinicians can focus on what matters most. Suki for Clinicians delivers an intuitive comprehensive assistant used across major EHRs and care settings, returning time to clinicians, while Suki for Partners provides a developer toolkit with SDK and APIs for healthtech companies to embed ACI directly into their products, accelerating innovation and interoperability. Health systems, clinicians, and patients experience higher quality, greater efficiency, faster reimbursement, and less friction; on average, Suki drives an 81% increase in practice satisfaction and delivers $1,688 in incremental monthly revenue per user. Suki is backed by Venrock, First Round, Flare Capital Partners, March Capital, and Hedosophia. Learn more at suki.ai, and follow Suki on LinkedIn.

About athenahealth

Since 1997, athenahealth has been curing complexity for ambulatory healthcare practices and the patients they serve, empowering them to deliver the best possible care and business outcomes through innovative clinical, financial, and patient engagement solutions. athenahealth connects practices, health systems, payers, partners and patients to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com.