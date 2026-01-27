NFU Mutual to Further Improve Customer Service by Moving to Guidewire Cloud Platform

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NFU Mutual and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) have announced a further strengthening of their long-term relationship, with NFU Mutual opting to migrate their on-premises deployment of Guidewire InsuranceSuite to Guidewire Cloud Platform.

NFU Mutual is the UK’s leading rural insurer and is owned by its 900,000 members, offering a wide range of products including general insurance for home, motor, and business. Guidewire has been working with NFU Mutual for more than 15 years, enabling the insurer’s 300-strong agency network to enjoy a range of benefits including process efficiency savings, improved premium collections services and reduced payment administration.

NFU Mutual will become the latest insurer to migrate to Guidewire Cloud Platform, which is allowing insurance companies across the globe to focus on insurance excellence with core modernisation from a scalable, secure and rapidly updatable cloud delivery model.

NFU Mutual is also committing further investment to the development of its data management and digital capabilities. Guidewire Data Platform, a unified, P&C-centric data platform delivered as a cloud core service, will enable the insurer to capture and record critical data to generate business insights. Jutro Digital Platform will help reduce time-to-market by allowing products and features to be updated once and instantly exposed across all digital intake points and partner channels.

Nick Turner, Group CEO of NFU Mutual, said: “We are proud to be one of the UK’s most trusted insurers. That trust is built on the foundation of our agency network, which is providing stability to local communities and helping our customers to thrive. That would not have been possible without the partnership we have developed with Guidewire. The move to Guidewire Cloud Platform is a clear demonstration of our commitment to best-in-class customer service and improving the user experience for our talented employees and network of highly experienced local agents and their teams. It will also play a vital role in our growth strategy as we look to develop our commercial lines and high-net-worth offering.”

Will McAllister, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of EMEA at Guidewire, said: “NFU Mutual is one of the most recognised and trusted brands in the UK. They were one of our first customers in Europe, and the partnership which we have developed over the past 15 years is one that we are hugely proud of. Quality customer service, delivering best-in class customer satisfaction rates, together with and an in-depth understanding of the needs of its agency network, is why NFU Mutual is held in such high regard, and I am proud of the role our technology has played in their journey. The move to Guidewire Cloud platform will ensure NFU Mutual continues to meet heightened customer expectations and ever-changing market dynamics, and I am excited to see what the next 15 years of partnership can deliver for such a trusted brand.”

NFU Mutual offers a wide range of products, including general insurance, life, pensions, and investments. These products and services are delivered through our network of NFU Mutual Agent offices, as well as through our direct sales and service centres. With over 280 local businesses located in rural towns and villages throughout the UK, NFU Mutual has become part of the fabric of rural life and remains committed to serving the needs of our members nationwide.

NFU Mutual is proud to deliver more than simply insurance. Making farming safer, supporting rural initiatives across the UK and helping to look after the environment are just some of the ways we do that. To find out more about everything we do to support our communities, visit https://www.nfumutual.co.uk/about-us/responsible-business

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 43 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry’s largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

