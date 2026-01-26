-

OSI Systems to Support Security Screening at a Major Global Sporting Event

HAWTHORNE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS), announced today that its Security division has been awarded a contract to deliver multiple screening technologies for an upcoming major sporting event being held this winter in Europe. These systems will be utilized to screen people, baggage, and cargo, supporting a safe and seamless experience for athletes, officials, and fans from around the world.

“We are honored to help protect one of the world’s most celebrated sporting events,” said Ajay Mehra, President and CEO of OSI Systems. “Our leading security solutions are designed to meet the unique challenges of large-scale venues, combining advanced technology with flexibility to safeguard people and infrastructure while preserving the spirit of global competition.”

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Security, Optoelectronics and Manufacturing, and Healthcare. Its Security division delivers advanced inspection systems, turnkey screening solutions, and comprehensive support services to protect people and infrastructure. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment serves as a global supplier of high-performance optoelectronic solutions and precision manufacturing services for leading OEMs. The Healthcare segment focuses on patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and related services to enhance clinical care and patient outcomes. Serving over 170 countries, OSI Systems strategically positions its sales, service, R&D, and manufacturing capabilities worldwide to provide fast and efficient delivery and support. For more information on OSI Systems or any of its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to OSI Systems’ current expectations, beliefs, and projections concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are outside OSI Systems’ control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in or implied by any forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. OSI Systems assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information, or otherwise, except to the extent it is required to do so in connection with its ongoing requirements under Federal securities laws. For a further discussion of factors that could cause OSI Systems’ future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in OSI Systems’ most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other risks described therein and in documents subsequently filed by OSI Systems from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

OSI Systems, Inc.
Ajay Vashishat
Vice President, Business Development
310-349-2237
avashishat@osi-systems.com

Industry:

OSI Systems, Inc.

NASDAQ:OSIS
Details
Headquarters: Hawthorne, California
CEO: Deepak Chopra
Employees: 2,400
Organization: PUB
Revenues: $623M (2008)
Net Income: $13.9M (2008)
Release Versions
English

Contacts

OSI Systems, Inc.
Ajay Vashishat
Vice President, Business Development
310-349-2237
avashishat@osi-systems.com

More News From OSI Systems, Inc.

OSI Systems Announces Second Quarter Conference Call

HAWTHORNE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OSI Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSIS) today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 1:30 pm PT to discuss its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. This call is being webcast through the investor relations section at www.osi-systems.com. A replay of the conference call will be available from 3:00 pm PT on January 29, 2026 until February 12, 2026. The replay may be accessed by visiting the investor relat...

OSI Systems Receives $12 Million Order for Optical Sensors

HAWTHORNE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OSI Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSI Systems”) (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced that its Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division has received an order for approximately $12 million from a leading healthcare original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to provide optical sensors for use in its medical devices. OSI Systems’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Ajay Mehra, commented, "We are pleased to receive this repeat order from our long-standing customer, w...

OSI Systems Receives $30 Million Order to Provide RF-based Solutions

HAWTHORNE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OSI Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSI Systems”) (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced that its Security division received an international order for approximately $30 million to deploy advanced radio frequency (RF)-based communication and surveillance systems for naval operations over a multi-year period. As part of the award, the Company plans to support the integration of the transmission systems and related technologies to upgrade the existing operations to th...
Back to Newsroom