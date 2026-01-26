PPG named sole supplier of coatings for Quality Collision Group body shops

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has been named sole supplier of automotive refinish coatings for Quality Collision Group’s more than 95 collision repair centers across 13 states. In addition to its premium coatings, PPG will provide advanced digital tools, technical expertise and specialized training to help Quality Collision Group enhance productivity and efficiency in its shops.

“We are pleased to provide all of Quality Collision Group’s locations with tools to help the company deliver higher levels of productivity, improving the process from the time a vehicle enters the body shop until it leaves,” said Rodolfo Ramirez, PPG vice president, Automotive Refinish, Americas. “Through a combination of industry-leading digital solutions, liquid paint and allied products, we are confident we can help Quality Collision Group service more vehicles at a higher level of quality than ever before.”

Support will be delivered through a suite of solutions, including:

PPG ENVIROBASE® High Performance premium paint system, providing enhanced durability and best-in-class color accuracy, matching original equipment manufacturer (OEM) finishes with precision.

Advanced digital technologies , including the PPG VISUALIZID™ digital color matching tool, PPG MOONWALK® automated mixing system, PPG DIGIMATCH™ spectrophotometer and PPG LINQ™ color software.

Allied solutions , expanding service capabilities across the entire repair process, from initial body repair through refinishing and final detailing, to help shops achieve high quality results at every stage.

Professional consulting services, featuring the PPG COLLISION SERVICES™ analytics tool that enables repair centers to increase paint and material profitability and improve overall repair quality and operational performance.

“This announcement reflects the companies’ shared focus on innovation, performance and sustainable growth in the automotive refinish industry,” Ramirez said.

Quality Collision Group

Quality Collision Group (QCG) is quickly expanding its network of premier repair centers, now boasting 95+ OEM-certified locations across thirteen states. Founded in 2020, QCG introduced a groundbreaking MSO model focused on quality and OEM compliance, providing industry-leading repairs and exceptional customer service. With an unwavering commitment to safety, excellence, and customer satisfaction, QCG is redefining the standards of collision repair.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coating and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.8 billion in 2024. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

PPG LINQ, PPG VisualizID, PPG Digimatch and PPG Collision Services are trademarks, and MoonWalk, Envirobase, the PPG Logo and We Protect and Beautify the World are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.