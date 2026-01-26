Outward Bound USA Marks First Reset Day with Record-Breaking Nationwide Participation as Communities Unplug and Reconnect

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Saturday, January 24, 2026, the country came together for The Reset, a nationwide call for people to step away from screens and reconnect with the world beyond them. Outward Bound USA, the nation’s leader in outdoor education and youth development, announced today that the inaugural Reset Day generated remarkable engagement, becoming the largest coordinated gathering of off-screen hours ever recorded in a single day, with over 280,000 hours pledged, over 19,000 participants, and community events across the country.

The Reset was created in direct response to rising concerns about youth mental health, social disconnection and constant digital pressure. Outward Bound saw a clear need for a simple structure that gives young people and families a day to pause, get outside and remember what it feels like to be fully present. The organization saw an opportunity to extend that experience to communities everywhere in a way that felt welcoming, accessible and free of judgment.

“The Reset grew out of what we have seen in our programs for decades. When students spend time away from screens, even for a single day, you can see their shoulders drop, their attention settle, and their curiosity return,” said Ginger Naylor, CEO of Outward Bound USA. “We wanted to give that experience to families and schools everywhere in a way that felt inviting and easy to try.”

"It's wonderful to see so many people making a conscious decision to step away from their screens and reconnect with the real world," said Catherine Price, The Reset Host Committee member and bestselling author of How to Break Up With Your Phone, The Power of Fun, and The Amazing Generation, a new book for kids co-authored with Jonathan Haidt.

This year’s participation built on Outward Bound’s long track record of device-free learning. In 2026, Outward Bound generated nearly 1.6 million hours of device-free time through its experiential education programs. Those hours often marked the first sustained break students had taken from their phones. By concentrating that commitment into a single 24-hour period, The Reset marked the largest collective pause from screens ever organized in one day, transforming individual choices into a visible national moment.

Students, families, educators, youth-serving organizations and partner groups pledged device-free time in ways that fit their communities. Activities ranged from simple nature walks to coordinated unplugged gatherings and volunteer events. Highlights included:

“Seeing people commit this much time to being fully present was both inspiring and affirming,” said Naylor. “The Reset was designed as an invitation, not a restriction. People of all ages decided what a meaningful break looked like and made it their own. The collective impact shows just how ready families and communities are for a moment of pause in a world that rarely slows down.”

The Reset was guided by a Host Committee of advocates, educators and thought leaders who champion digital wellness and youth empowerment year-round. Their leadership helped drive awareness leading up to Reset Day, and they continue to amplify the message through their platforms, expertise and community reach. The Reset Host Committee includes:

Angela Duckworth , psychologist and author of Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance

Catherine Price, journalist and author of How to Break Up with Your Phone and co-author with Jonathan Haidt of The Amazing Generation

Chelsea Murphy (She Colors Nature), creator, nature advocate, Team Bronco Ambassador, and Bronco Wild Fund grant recipient

Madame Gandhi, electronic music producer, artist and activist

Robin Thurston, CEO and founder of Outside Interactive, Inc.

Sasha DiGiulian, decorated professional climber, founder of SEND bars and wellness advocate

Tiffany Shlain, multidisciplinary artist and author of 24/6: Giving up Screens One Day a Week to Get More Time, Creativity, and Connection

, multidisciplinary artist and author of Dr. Whitney Raglin Bignall, clinical psychologist and associate director of the Ohio State University Suicide Prevention Program

Five partners also played a key role in extending the visibility of Reset Day and will continue supporting the initiative as it grows. Their collaboration helps bring the message to new audiences, expand access to offline experiences and build long-term infrastructure for digital wellness nationwide:

Bronco Wild Fund TM , a Ford Motor Company program, is collaborating with The Reset on their joint mission of connecting people to the outdoors responsibly. Inspired by the epic return of the legendary Ford Bronco®, the Bronco Wild Fund mission begins with a deep respect for our public lands and sustaining the environment. Bronco Wild Fund and its collaborators help with grants, scholarships, contributions, and an extensive dealer network. A portion of the profits from every Bronco SUV sold goes directly to Bronco Wild Fund collaborator initiatives.

Marmot has spent over 50 years creating durable, high-performance outdoor gear that enables people to explore, challenge themselves, and build confidence outside. Guided by the belief that the outdoors is a powerful teacher, Marmot and The Reset are united in expanding access to meaningful outdoor experiences for all.

Outside serves as the National Media Partner, bringing the movement to its community of active lifestyle enthusiasts. As the premier destination for outdoor and endurance sports storytelling, Outside reaches more than 80 million people each month across its media, digital and technology platforms.

SMBC Global Foundation joins as a National Partner following their 2024 launch of SMBC Building Resilient Futures, a philanthropic initiative that aims to enrich the lives of youth through the power of the outdoors. Through this program, the SMBC Global Foundation cultivates opportunities for younger generations to access enriching outdoor-based experiences in order to strengthen well-being and counter the effects of diminished independence and excessive screen time. The initiative offers powerful, practical experiences that reconnect young people with themselves, others, and the natural world.

Camp Snap, a Supporting Partner, is a screen‑free digital camera designed to help users stay present. It delivers a nostalgic disposable‑camera experience with simple point‑and‑shoot controls, no photo preview, a built‑in flash, and easy USB‑C image downloads—perfect for kids and adults who want to capture memories without the distraction of a phone.

65 national and community-based organizations joined the Support Coalition and helped lead local activities. This broad coalition represented outdoor educators, mental health groups, youth-serving institutions, digital wellness advocates, and community leaders committed to reducing digital fatigue and strengthening connection. Supporters include:

52 Hike Challenge

Adventure Crew

The Anxious Generation

American Hiking Society

Appalachian Mountain Club

Bay Area Climbers Coalition

Better Screen Time

Bewilder

Beyond Limits Academic Program

Blue Sky Fund

Blue Star Families

Camp Fire

Camping with Cradle

The Center for Rising Generations at the Aspen Institute

Chicks with Grit

Children & Nature Network

Children’s Funding Network

Color My Outdoors

The Commons

Dayo

The Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children’s Hospital & Harvard Medical School

Experiential Consulting

FlyCurious Fishing

Friends of Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge

Global Day of Unplugging

Good Natured Learning

GreenLatinos

The Hidden Opponent

Highland’s Ranch Community Association

Hiking My Feelings

The Human_Kind Project

ISEEN (Independent Schools Experiential Education Network)

Justice Outside

The Kids Mental Health Foundation

King County Play Equity Coalition

Latino Outdoors

LiveMore ScreenLess

Mahoosuc Land Trust

MyTrailPals

NICA (National Interscholastic Cycling Association)

Nature and Health Alliance

NatureBridge

Northwest Youth Corps

ODC Network

OutGrown

Outdoor Outreach

Outdoorist Oath

PEAR

Partners for Rural Impact

Playworks

Project LookUp

Project Reboot

Salted Roots

Screen Sanity

The Screenagers Project

Sierra Club

SOS Outreach

Tahoe Waterman Foundation

Talk More. Tech Less.

TapOut Rewards

Tilting Futures

Washington Trails Association

Waypoint Adventure

Wildwood Outdoor Education Center

The YMCA of the USA

Outward Bound USA is a national nonprofit education organization committed to adventurous, outdoor-based learning that builds confidence, curiosity, and the skills to thrive with purpose. Through a network of 9 regional schools and more than 500 community partnerships, Outward Bound serves over 50,000 students each year through programs ranging from immersive wilderness expeditions to local school-based experiences. The success of Reset Day reinforces Outward Bound’s long-held belief that meaningful growth happens when young people push beyond their comfort zones, connect with others, and engage fully with the world around them.

More information and highlights from Reset Day are available at www.the-reset.org. Details about Outward Bound USA and its programs can be found at www.outwardbound.org.

ABOUT THE RESET

The Reset is a national campaign created by Outward Bound to help young people, families, and educators pause, unplug, and reconnect with what matters most. Built from Outward Bound’s 80-year legacy of facilitating adventurous learning rooted in the outdoors, The Reset invites participants to take a break from their screens for a single day and rediscover clarity, confidence, and connection. Through free toolkits and community participation on January 24 and beyond, The Reset encourages people of all ages to reclaim their time, attention, and sense of purpose in a world that rarely slows down. To learn more, visit the-reset.org.

ABOUT OUTWARD BOUND

Outward Bound USA is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the transformative power of outdoor education. With a network of nine regional schools across the United States, Outward Bound inspires young people to develop resilience, leadership, and a profound connection to the natural world through challenging and meaningful experiences. To learn more, visit www.outwardbound.org.