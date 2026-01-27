Strategos International Partners with Vizient Southern States to Strengthen Healthcare Safety and Security

INDEPENDENCE, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strategos International, a national leader in integrated safety, security, and risk management solutions, announced a new strategic partnership with Vizient Southern States and Phoenix Health Care Management Services. Through this partnership, Strategos will provide specialized healthcare training, consulting, and protection services to Vizient Southern States’ members and Phoenix Health Care Management healthcare organizations across the region.

Strategos was selected based on its national experience supporting healthcare system networks and its ability to deliver comprehensive, trauma-informed safety and security solutions with measurable outcomes. Vizient Southern States and its members serve a critical role in protecting the health, safety, and well-being of the communities they support.

“Vizient Southern States has earned the trust of healthcare organizations by consistently delivering value and strategic leadership,” said Vaughn Baker, President of Strategos International. “We are honored to support their members. Our trauma-informed S.A.F.E.® Approach has helped healthcare organizations reduce safety and security calls by up to 40 percent, violent incidents by 35 percent, and increase staff confidence by 50 percent—while preserving dignity, compassion, and the healing mission of care.”

The partnership reflects Strategos’ ability to deliver a fully integrated healthcare safety and security platform that aligns assessment, training, and protection under a single expert-led solution. Strategos’ healthcare services include trauma-informed conflict management and workplace violence prevention training; healthcare-specific physical security and vulnerability assessments aligned with Joint Commission, CMS, and DNV standards; active assailant and emergency response training; uniformed Healthcare Protection Specialists trained in a care-first approach; and executive protection services for healthcare leadership.

Strategos’ proprietary assessment and training platforms have supported more than 600,000 professionals across the United States and 15 countries, demonstrating the organization’s scale and depth of healthcare experience.

“Strategos brings national healthcare expertise, measurable results, and an integrated, care-first approach to safety,” said David Smith, Vice President of Business Development & Operations for Vizient Southern States. “Their system-wide model aligns well with our goal to help healthcare organizations strengthen workplace violence prevention and safety efforts.”

Under the agreement, Strategos will support Vizient Southern States’ members through education, collaboration, and direct engagement, with services tailored to each organization’s local needs.

To learn more about Vizient Southern States and Phoenix Health Care Management Services, contact David Smith, Vice President of Business Development & Operations, at david.smith@vizientsouthernstates.com.

www.strategosintl.com