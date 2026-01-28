United States Drug Testing Laboratories (USDTL) and CourtFact Announce Integrated Partnership to Streamline Case Management and Drug Testing Services

DES PLAINES, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United States Drug Testing Laboratories (USDTL), a national leader in forensic and clinical toxicology and mid- to long-term drug and alcohol testing, today announced a new integration partnership with CourtFact, a trusted client management platform widely used by justice-involved programs and service providers across the country.

The collaboration brings USDTL’s comprehensive lab-based and instant testing solutions directly into the CourtFact system, enabling agencies, providers, and clients to seamlessly add laboratory testing services within the platform they already rely on to manage cases and compliance.

“For USDTL, this partnership represents a meaningful step forward in how testing services are delivered and managed,” said Steve Stange, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at United States Drug Testing Laboratories. “By integrating directly with CourtFact, we are removing friction from the testing process and making it easier for clients and providers to access accurate, timely results within the case management system they use every day.”

As pioneers in mid- to long-term drug and alcohol testing, USDTL is recognized for its advanced analytical technologies, industry-leading turnaround times, and expansive testing options, including hair, nail, urine, blood, and environmental exposure testing for children.

“For years, our provider channel and our courts and agencies have wanted to introduce alternative testing solutions into their programs. Now, through our partnership with USDTL, those accounts will have access to streamlined integration of those services,” said Jason Tizedes, Vice President of CourtFact. “With e-signature chains of custody, secure transmission of data, and best-in-class lab services, this partnership will deliver solutions to our accounts like nothing before.”

About United States Drug Testing Laboratories (USDTL)

United States Drug Testing Laboratories is one of the nation’s leading forensic and clinical toxicology laboratories, specializing in mid- to long-term drug and alcohol testing. Known for its advanced testing technologies, fast turnaround times, and wide range of specimen options USDTL serves courts, treatment providers, child welfare agencies, employers, and government organizations nationwide.

About CourtFact

CourtFact is a comprehensive client management platform designed to help justice-involved individuals remain in communication with their programs and streamline compliance, monitoring, and reporting to the oversight authority. Trusted by agencies across the country, CourtFact simplifies program oversight through intuitive technology and integrated services.