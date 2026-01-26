Cymulate Joins the Wiz Integration Network (WIN)

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cymulate, a leader in threat exposure management, today announces its partnership with cloud security leader Wiz by joining the Wiz Integration Network (WIN). Through this partnership, Cymulate brings the power of its Continuous Threat Exposure Management Platform to WIN, enabling customers to seamlessly integrate Wiz into their existing workflows. Now, joint customers will benefit from pre- and post-exploitation simulation assessments to test and validate security controls and policies for the different layers of cloud architecture.

“Our collaboration with Wiz ensures that mutual customers can continuously validate their cloud security investments and demonstrate measurable risk reduction,” - Eyal Wachsman, CEO of Cymulate. Share

Together, Wiz shares prioritized security findings with context including validated threat detection, details of observed attack actions and more to Cymulate – giving mutual customers a unified, actionable view of risk. With a library of cloud-focused attack scenarios, Cymulate automates the execution of malicious and sensitive privileged activities in cloud environments to prove security effectiveness. The assessments are fully automated and production-safe, with options to schedule ongoing continuous validation to measure performance over time and identify drift.

This partnership delivers:

Continuous security validation with automated, continuous testing and validation of cloud security against active threats and techniques that target cloud environments

with automated, continuous testing and validation of cloud security against active threats and techniques that target cloud environments Metrics and reporting for proving security effectiveness and threat coverage

for proving security effectiveness and threat coverage Reduced threat exposure risk with recommended threat updates and guidance for tuning detection logic to optimize threat coverage

The combined value of these two offerings streamlines cloud security for organizations, no matter where they are in their cloud journey.

“Our collaboration with Wiz ensures that mutual customers can continuously validate their cloud security investments and demonstrate measurable risk reduction,” said Eyal Wachsman, CEO and Co-founder of Cymulate. “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to helping organizations operationalize exposure management and achieve stronger, more efficient cloud security outcomes.”

“We’re happy to welcome Cymulate to the WIN ecosystem,” said Oron Noah, VP of Product Extensibility and Partnerships at Wiz. “Together, we help customers continuously validate their cloud defenses and remain confident their controls will stand up to real-world threats.”

WIN is designed to enable a modern cloud security operating model, where security and cloud teams work together to understand and reduce cloud risk. Cymulate automates the security testing of leading cloud infrastructure, including Azure, AWS, Google Cloud. This comprehensive approach identifies areas for improvement and builds threat resilience to potential cloud-based attacks.

This partnership strengthens the WIN ecosystem, delivering greater value to mutual customers who rely on Wiz and Cymulate to secure their cloud environments.

About Cymulate

Cymulate is a leader in exposure management that proves the threat and improves resilience. More than 1,000 customers worldwide rely on Cymulate to make threat validation a continuous process in their exposure management programs. Cymulate integrates with assessment tools and continuously tests defenses against the full kill chain of attack techniques providing cybersecurity teams with automation and insights to optimize threat resilience; accelerate detection engineering; drive continuous threat exposure management; and measure security posture. For more information, visit www.cymulate.com.