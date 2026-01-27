ANTA Sports to Acquire 29% Stake in PUMA, Further Strengthening Globalization Strategy

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ANTA Sports Products Limited (“ANTA Sports” or the “Company,” stock codes: 2020 (HKD counter) and 82020 (RMB counter), and its subsidiaries collectively the “Group”), today announced it has reached a share purchase agreement with Groupe Artémis, the investment company of the Pinault family, to acquire a 29.06% stake in PUMA SE, the company behind iconic global sports brand PUMA. The stake is valued at EUR 1.5 billion in cash. The transaction marks a significant step in ANTA Sports’ globalization strategy, further enhancing its reach, recognition and competitiveness in the global sporting goods market.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2026, subject to relevant regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. The equity acquisition will be entirely financed with ANTA Sports’ internal cash resources.

Ding Shizhong, Board Chairman of ANTA Sports, commented: “This acquisition makes ANTA Sports the largest shareholder of PUMA and marks a major step forward in our ‘single-focus, multi-brand, globalization’ strategy. PUMA is an iconic global brand with substantial heritage. Working with PUMA, we look forward to learning from each other and joining hands to fully unlock the brand’s full potential. This will further accelerate ANTA Sports’ globalization, and help drive the next chapter of growth for the global sports markets including China – creating lasting value for both companies’ consumers and shareholders worldwide.”

ANTA Sports has over 35 years of experience in the sporting goods industry. Building on its foundation and growth engine in the Chinese market, it has achieved an industry-leading position in the country. The Group has been expanding operations across key markets including Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and Europe. It has successfully empowered multiple international brands, accumulating extensive experience in multi-brand operations management and brand value revitalization, including its unique “Brand + Retail” business model with a proven track record.

PUMA is globally renowned for its rich heritage and has built deep brand equity and worldwide presence. It also brings powerful sports assets – particularly in football, running, training, basketball, and motorsport, and has a wide reach across key sports markets including Europe, Latin America, Africa, and India. Anta Sports’ portfolio brands and PUMA offer highly complementary strengths across product portfolio, category specialization and regional footprint.

Commenting on the strategic rationale of the transaction, Mr. Ding emphasized: “ANTA has always admired PUMA’s long-term brand value and potential. Such strong brand DNA and value heritage are rare to come by. We believe PUMA’s share price over the past few months does not fully reflect the long-term potential of the brand. We have confidence in its management team and strategic transformation. Moving forward, we hope to build strong trust, work together at arm’s length, and leverage our complementary strengths without comprising independence. We look forward to supporting the brand’s ongoing revival.”

ANTA Sports fully appreciates PUMA’s management culture and independent governance as a German-listed company. ANTA Sports intends to seek adequate representation on PUMA’s Supervisory Board. These representatives will work closely with the other Supervisory Board members from both the shareholders’ and employee representatives’ side, while preserving PUMA’s strong brand identity and heritage. The Group will carefully assess the possibility of further deepening the partnership between the two parties in the future. The Group currently has no plans to make a takeover offer for PUMA.

About ANTA

ANTA was established in 1991; while ANTA Sports Products Limited, a widely recognized global sportswear company, was listed on the Main Board of HKEx in 2007 (Stock Codes: 2020 (HKD counter) and 82020 (RMB counter)). The mission of the Company is to bring the transcendent sports spirit into everyone’s life. ANTA Sports principally engages in R&D, design, manufacturing, marketing and sales of professional sports products including footwear, apparel and accessories. By embracing an all-round brand portfolio including ANTA, FILA, DESCENTE, KOLON SPORT, MAIA ACTIVE and JACK WOLFSKIN, etc., ANTA Sports aims to unlock the potential of both the mass and high-end sportswear markets. ANTA Sports is also the largest shareholder of Amer Sports, Inc., a global group of iconic sports and outdoor brands, including Arc’teryx, Salomon, Wilson, Peak Performance, and Atomic, whose shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AS).

Official website: http://ir.anta.com

About PUMA

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.