FilterLabs Extends Partnership with Australia-Based Customer

FilterLabs announced today a second phase in its partnership with Development Intelligence Lab, an Australia-based research and analysis organization and one of the early customers of FilterLabs' Ubiquity platform (U.S. patent pending).

The new project will support the work of Australian think tank Development Intelligence Lab in places like Nepal, where the Lab partners with international organizations, communities, and governments to strengthen decision-making in complex policy settings. Using Ubiquity, the Lab will draw on source-verified, hyperlocal data and locally grounded perspectives, including in local languages, to help understand dynamics on the ground and make more informed choices. The expanded partnership reflects growing demand for rigorous, context-rich analysis that supports sound policy judgement in complex environments.

While existing data tools can fall short in environments like Nepal, where language is a barrier for most LLMs and digital ecosystems are fragmented and dynamic, Ubiquity is designed to help surface fast-moving narratives and locally relevant signals.

“Ubiquity has changed how we can make sense of complex political dynamics in Nepal and how quickly we can deliver for a major partner,” says Bridi Rice, CEO at the Development Intelligence Lab. “It allowed our analysts to track evolving narratives on conflict, governance, and elections at a pace and scale that would have taken months using traditional methods.”

Low-resource and difficult-to-map information environments like Nepal remain a persistent challenge for many existing tools and models. Ubiquity addresses this gap by enabling teams to discover, verify, and operationalize high-quality signals with clear provenance, even when publisher metadata is missing or the broader ecosystem is difficult to index.

“Too many teams spend their time scavenging for, cleaning, validating, and second-guessing data instead of analyzing it,” said Erol Yayboke, COO at FilterLabs. “The value Development Intelligence Lab has seen in Ubiquity reflects a simple reality: organizations need the ability to access trustworthy insights quickly, especially in environments where the stakes are high and reliable data is difficult to source.”

About FilterLabs

FilterLabs is a data intelligence company based in Washington, DC and Cambridge, MA that enables faster, more accurate decision-making through source-verified, hyperlocal data. Serving organizations where insight quality directly impacts outcomes, FilterLabs helps teams reduce time-to-insight, lower data costs, and act with confidence in complex and rapidly changing environments.