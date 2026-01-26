Adenia Partners Makes First Majority Investment in Egypt with Acquisition of Parkville Pharmaceuticals

CAIRO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adenia Partners (“Adenia”), a leading private equity firm focused on growth opportunities in Africa, has signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in Parkville Pharmaceuticals from Admaius Capital Partners (“Admaius”), a prominent Africa-focused private equity firm, alongside Dr. Sherif Bassiouny, Chairman of Parkville, and Dr. Mahmoud Farrag, CEO of Parkville. Parkville is a leading Egyptian healthcare and pharmaceutical company active in the pharmaceutical, cosmeceutical, and nutraceutical sectors. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Cairo, Parkville specializes in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of innovative products across a broad portfolio including skincare, haircare, deodorants, wellness, and therapeutic pharmaceutical lines. With a strong focus on research, quality, and community wellbeing, Parkville has grown rapidly to become a leading local champion in Egypt’s fast-growing cosmeceutical industry, outperforming many prominent local and international brands.

By partnering with the company’s founders and management, Adenia will support Parkville’s next phase of growth, focusing on product portfolio enhancement, digital and e-commerce acceleration, and expansion into regional markets. This first investment in Egypt aligns with Adenia’s mission to build high-performing, sustainable businesses across Africa.

Stéphane Bacquaert, Managing Partner, Adenia Partners, said: “We are delighted our first acquisition in Egypt is into one of the region’s fastest growing businesses. We see tremendous potential in Parkville’s mission to expand access to affordable, high-quality health and personal care products.”

Dr. Mahmoud Farrag, Co-Founder and CEO of Parkville Pharmaceuticals, said: “​​We are proud of the solid progress Parkville has achieved over the past two years in partnership with Admaius and our management team. This transformation has delivered a highly positive outcome for Admaius, translating into strong value creation. As we look ahead, we are excited to partner with Adenia to expand our product offering, strengthen our digital and commercial capabilities, and grow regionally. We remain deeply committed to serving our customers with excellence, fostering a healthy and empowering work environment for our people, and delivering sustainable, long-term value for our investors who believe in Parkville’s vision. Our ambition is to position Parkville as a Middle East and Africa champion.”

Heba Hakky, Principal, Adenia Partners, said: “This investment reflects our conviction in Egypt’s long-term fundamentals and in the strength of locally built champions. We look forward to working closely with Parkville’s founders and management team in the next phase of its growth.”

Adenia Partners was advised by Baker McKenzie as legal counsel. Zilla Capital acted as the sole financial advisor to the existing shareholders and Matouk Bassiouny served as legal counsel.

About Adenia Partners

Adenia Partners is a private markets investment firm which has raised over $1 billion across five funds and co-investments, and is committed to responsible investing and a sustainable Africa. Founded in 2002, Adenia has a proven track record with over 35 platform investments executed and 21 realized exits. Based on-the-ground across Africa, Adenia has one of the most highly qualified African private markets investment teams in terms of educational pedigree, longstanding experience as entrepreneurs and investors, and local in-depth knowledge. By creating stronger companies with quality jobs, fostering economic improvement, and elevating companies to meet ESG standards, Adenia is increasing the enterprise value for investors, whilst benefiting workers, communities, and companies in Africa. For more information, please visit: www.adenia.com

About Parkville Limited

Founded in 2008 by industry veterans Dr. Sherif Bassiouny and Dr. Mahmoud Farrag, Parkville has grown into one of the largest and fastest-growing cosmeceutical companies in Egypt.

The company targets a broad base of consumers through a large and evolving high-quality product portfolio. Parkville specializes in developing premium prescription-based skincare, haircare, food supplements, and muscle relaxants under several notable brands including StarVille, StrongVille, Bobai, Glamy Lan, Shaan, Seropipe, and Sulfax. Parkville operates a state-of-the-art production facility in Alexandria and currently exports to several markets across the region.

About Admaius Capital Partners

Admaius is a pan-African private equity firm managing over $280 million through its Virunga Africa Fund 1. Headquartered in Kigali with offices in Cairo, Nairobi, Johannesburg, Tunis, Casablanca, and London, Admaius is led by an experienced team of African professionals, including former leaders from some of the continent’s most established investment firms such as Carlyle, Actis, and Standard Chartered.

The firm focuses on sectors that are foundational to Africa’s long-term growth and resilience—namely healthcare, financial services, education, FMCG, and digital infrastructure—where it seeks to drive both strong financial returns and measurable development impact. Admaius’ objective is to partner with best-in-class local operators to scale high-potential businesses and support transformative, inclusive growth across the continent.