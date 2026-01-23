Monroe Street Partners Announces Sale of American Roadway Logistics to Frontline Road Safety

NORTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monroe Street Partners (“MSP”), a Chicago-based private equity firm, announced today that it has completed the sale of American Roadway Logistics (“ARL” or the “Company”), a leading provider of pavement marking and traffic maintenance services, to Frontline Road Safety (“Frontline”), the largest provider of pavement marking services in the United States.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Norton, Ohio, ARL provides pavement marking and other traffic safety-related services for public and private roadway construction projects. The Company serves heavy highway contractors, state transportation departments, local governments and utility companies.

Since MSP’s acquisition of a majority stake in ARL in June 2024 in partnership with founders Jon and Heidi Claxton, the Company has continued to strengthen its market leadership position through investments in operational infrastructure, talent, safety, and customer service.

As part of Frontline, ARL will continue operating with the same team, service standards and commitment to customer satisfaction. The partnership brings together complementary strengths and positions ARL to benefit from expanded resources, expertise and reach to further support roadway safety across the region.

Kenneth Mill, Managing Partner at Monroe Street Partners, said, “ARL has a critical mission in supporting roadway safety and maintaining our nation’s essential infrastructure. We are proud of what the team has accomplished during our partnership and grateful to Heidi, Jon, and the entire ARL organization for their leadership and commitment. We believe Frontline is an outstanding partner for ARL’s next chapter, and we look forward to seeing the continued growth and success of the business.”

Alex Foshager, Managing Partner at Monroe Street Partners, added, “ARL exemplifies the type of founder-led business we seek to partner with - one built on customer trust, operational excellence, and a strong culture. This transaction represents a positive outcome for all stakeholders and reflects the strength of the ARL platform.”

Jon Claxton, ARL’s Co-Founder, commented, “We are incredibly proud of what we have built at ARL and thankful to Monroe Street Partners for their partnership and support. We are excited to join Frontline and believe this combination will provide expanded resources and capabilities to better serve our customers and create additional opportunities for our employees.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About American Roadway Logistics

Established in 2006, American Roadway Logistics is a leading provider of pavement marking and other traffic safety-related services. The Company serves heavy highway contractors, state transportation departments, local governments, and utility companies. For more information about ARL, please visit www.arlinc.us.

About Monroe Street Partners

Based in Chicago, IL, MSP is an operationally focused investment firm formed to build a concentrated portfolio of family and founder-run businesses across the Business Services and Industrial sectors. MSP is led by Managing Partners Alexander Foshager and Kenneth Mill who founded MSP in 2022 after serving in Goldman Sachs’ Investment Banking Division. MSP’s objective is to partner with experienced operators to acquire, grow and improve businesses in the lower-middle market. The partnership with ARL marked MSP’s third platform investment. For more information about MSP, please visit www.monroestreet-partners.com.