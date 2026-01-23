AM Best Places Credit Ratings of PrimeOne Insurance Company Under Review With Developing Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of B- (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb-” (Fair) of PrimeOne Insurance Company (Dallas, TX) (PrimeOne), following its recently announced acquisition.

PrimeOne, a Texas domiciled insurer and wholly owned subsidiary of PrimeOne Insurance Group, provides commercial property, general liability and liquor liability coverages. The company is being acquired by Gryphon Holdings LLC (Gryphon), according to a Jan. 15, 2026 press release. Gryphon is a financial services company focused on the insurance and reinsurance sectors, with an emphasis on specialty markets. Gryphon has indicated that the PrimeOne acquisition will allow it to build a comprehensive platform serving investors and clients across the insurance and reinsurance segments.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026. The ratings for PrimeOne will remain under review with developing implications until AM Best is provided additional information concerning PrimeOne’s integration and structure within a growing organization.

