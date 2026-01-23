-

AM Best Places Credit Ratings of PrimeOne Insurance Company Under Review With Developing Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of B- (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb-” (Fair) of PrimeOne Insurance Company (Dallas, TX) (PrimeOne), following its recently announced acquisition.

PrimeOne, a Texas domiciled insurer and wholly owned subsidiary of PrimeOne Insurance Group, provides commercial property, general liability and liquor liability coverages. The company is being acquired by Gryphon Holdings LLC (Gryphon), according to a Jan. 15, 2026 press release. Gryphon is a financial services company focused on the insurance and reinsurance sectors, with an emphasis on specialty markets. Gryphon has indicated that the PrimeOne acquisition will allow it to build a comprehensive platform serving investors and clients across the insurance and reinsurance segments.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026. The ratings for PrimeOne will remain under review with developing implications until AM Best is provided additional information concerning PrimeOne’s integration and structure within a growing organization.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Contacts

Justin Aimone
Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1595
justine.aimone@ambest.com

Adib Nassery
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 2198
adib.nassery@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

