The NRP Group, JPS Health Network Celebrate Grand Opening of First Health and Housing Development in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The NRP Group, a vertically integrated, best-in-class developer, builder and manager of multifamily housing, today announced the completion and grand opening of Thrive on Crawford, a 67-unit mixed-income development in Fort Worth, Texas. The majority of homes are reserved for families earning 30%, 50% and 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI), with seven market-rate units available. The development integrates high‑quality housing with access to essential health services to improve long‑term outcomes for residents. The development includes 2,200 square feet of Class‑A commercial space leased to JPS Health Network.

“Thrive on Crawford was designed to go beyond traditional affordable housing – integrating wellness services, quality amenities and convenient access to healthcare into a single community,” said Max Whipple, Vice President of Development at The NRP Group. “As our first Health and Housing development in Texas, this development reflects The NRP Group’s commitment to delivering thoughtful, high-quality housing in high-opportune cities.”

Located at 1310 Crawford Street, adjacent to a key site in JPS Health Network’s $2.1 billion bond program expansion, Thrive on Crawford is part of a broader vision to enhance healthcare services across Tarrant County. The new community provides essential housing options for healthcare workers, young professionals and families, offering an urban lifestyle close to boutique shops, restaurants and entertainment along Magnolia Avenue with direct access to I-35W.

"Thrive on Crawford is a prime example of how healthcare can extend beyond traditional clinical settings to address the determinants of health,” said Karen Duncan, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer at JPS Health Network. “Our partnership with The NRP Group demonstrates what is possible when healthcare systems and developers come together to build healthier communities.”

The development features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes, accompanied by modern cabinetry and private patios with storage units. Amenities include a business center with individual work pods, 24-hour fitness center, luxurious lounge center with a cafe, communal laundry facility and an outdoor playground. Thrive on Crawford also offers comprehensive resident service programs onsite, including adult literacy workshops, financial training and youth afterschool and summer programs.

“As housing and health become increasingly connected, developments like Thrive on Crawford play a critical role in enhancing the well-being of Tarrant County residents,” said Dustin Austin, Board Chair of the Tarrant County Hospital District Public Facility Corporation. “This community was built on the premise that affordable housing is foundational to healthier, more resilient communities and offers a unique opportunity for healthcare providers to engage directly with residents to support their overall well‑being.”

Project financing was provided by J.P. Morgan Chase and Berkadia, along with a tax credit equity investment through an investment fund managed by Red Stone Equity Partners. Additional financing was provided by the Near Southside Financing Zone TIF and Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. Wynne Jackson and Servitas helped co-develop the community.

“Thrive on Crawford is raising the bar on community redevelopment by providing housing, health services and opportunities to families in Tarrant County," said Annette Reschke, Executive Director of J.P. Morgan Community Development Banking. "We are proud to support this vision, ensuring residents have access to affordable housing and vital healthcare services in a community designed for long-term success.”

This health and housing collaboration not only allows JPS and other local healthcare professionals the opportunity to live within the communities they serve, but also provides residents with immediate access to important services such as primary care, pediatric, behavioral health, orthopedics, cardiology and oncology.

Thrive on Crawford marks The NRP Group’s fourth “Health and Housing” development. The Dallas metro area remains a priority market for The NRP Group. The firm has developed over 6,000 units across 27 properties in the region and previously broke ground on a new affordable housing development, The Fielder, in Mesquite.

Thrive on Crawford is now open and leasing is actively underway. For more information, please visit thriveoncrawford.com.

About The NRP Group

The NRP Group is a vertically integrated developer, owner, builder, and manager of best-in-class multifamily housing with a mission to create exceptional rental housing communities for individuals and families, regardless of income. Since its founding in 1994, NRP has developed more than 62,000 apartment homes and currently manages over 30,000 residential units.

Through its disciplined approach to vetting opportunities, NRP has established a track record of delivering impressive returns for investors. The company’s formidable size and depth of talent provide the experience and infrastructure necessary to execute developments of varying degrees of complexity and scope in both urban-infill and suburban locations, including market-rate, affordable, mixed-income, and senior housing.

The NRP Group has been consistently named a largest developer and builder in the U.S. on the NMHC “Top 50” lists, the Top 5 on the Multi-Housing News’ “Top Multifamily Developers” list, named a Top Affordable Housing Developer by Affordable Housing Finance, and has won three NAHB Pillar awards since 2020 for Development, Construction and Ones to Watch. The NRP Group has become the top multifamily developer in the U.S. that creates both affordable and market-rate housing at a national scale. Based on over 30 years of experience and expertise, NRP provides construction and property management services to outside owners and developers. For additional information, visit www.nrpgroup.com.

About JPS Health Network

The Tarrant County Hospital District, known as JPS Health Network, is a tax-supported organization serving the healthcare needs of families across Tarrant County. JPS provides adult inpatient care at John Peter Smith Hospital, a facility licensed for 582 beds and located in Fort Worth, Texas. JPS has served as a Level I Trauma Center for Tarrant County for over a decade and is currently the largest training institution in Fort Worth. The health network offers comprehensive services including primary care, specialty care, and pharmacy at more than 25 community locations. JPS is dedicated to providing a full continuum of behavioral health services, including inpatient services at Trinity Springs Pavilion, emergency behavioral health services at our Psychiatric Emergency Center, outpatient services at our JPS clinics, and mental health services for children and adolescents through programs like TCHATT.