Evolution Hospitality Selected to Manage Balfour Miami Beach

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolution Hospitality, a subsidiary of Aimbridge Hospitality that specializes in curating distinct lifestyle experiences and driving performance, today announced it has assumed management and operations of Balfour Miami Beach. The 82-room boutique Art Deco hotel is located in the exclusive South of Fifth (“SoFi”) neighborhood in Miami Beach, Florida, and is part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Registry Collection Hotels.

FullG CRE Investments Inc. (“FullG”), as asset manager of the Anton Skislewicz-designed property, selected Evolution Hospitality based on the company's proven track record with luxury lifestyle hotels and its full-service platform that drives revenue and operational excellence.

“We chose Evolution Hospitality to manage this renowned asset because of its entrepreneurial mindset, lifestyle focus and commitment to excellence,” said Andrew Stegen, Executive Vice President of Operations for FullG.

Michael Goffin, CEO of FullG, continued, “We have benefited from Evolution’s value creation platform at The Talbott in Chicago, an Autograph Collection Hotel, where the company has continued to drive profitability and further elevate the brand. We have no doubt they will do the same at Balfour Miami Beach.”

Situated on the famed Ocean Drive, Balfour Miami Beach has been a fixture of South Beach since 1940, providing an intimate alternative to the larger resort properties that dominate the area. The property is located at the intersection of Ocean Drive and 4th Street, less than a two-minute walk from the South Beach shoreline and adjacent to SoFi’s sophisticated cultural offerings and vibrant restaurant scene. The hotel is home to Laurel Miami, a trendy, upscale restaurant that blends Eastern Mediterranean cuisine with modern South Beach style, and SoFi Coffee, a neighborhood cafe with South of Fifth soul.

"We are thrilled to bring our expertise to this storied property in one of the most distinguished neighborhoods in the world," said Christopher Tatum, President, Full Service Division for Aimbridge and Evolution Hospitality. "Balfour Miami Beach's deep history and strong brand recognition define its experience, and our specialty lies in elevating lifestyle assets like this through industry-leading management and an operational platform that unlocks added value for owners and guests alike."

Balfour Miami Beach draws on Evolution’s expertise in managing distinctive lifestyle properties that offer guests authentic local experiences. The company’s ability to provide hotel owners with a full-service platform that combines management, operations and marketing services with a strong focus on driving revenue and sales has resulted in Evolution becoming a leading third-party manager of independent, luxury, boutique, lifestyle, and soft brand hotels, as well as restaurants, bars, and lounges throughout North America.

Balfour Miami Beach, through FullG, recently completed its transition to Wyndham's Registry Collection®, a curated portfolio of independent hotels with unique character and local distinction. For reservations, please visit: balfourhotelmiami.com or call (305) 538-1055.

About Evolution Hospitality

Evolution Hospitality, a division of Aimbridge Hospitality, is a premier hospitality management company specializing in lifestyle, boutique, and soft brand hotels. Founded in 2011, the Company combines innovating concepting, strategic marketing and operational excellence to create distinctive guest experiences that drive exceptional performance for hotel owners and operators.

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is the world’s leading global hospitality management company. A trusted operator of over 80 globally recognized lodging brands and distinctive luxury and lifestyle assets, Aimbridge delivers compelling results for hotel owners by leveraging proprietary data and insights as an authority in key markets and destinations, while creating exceptional guest experiences. The Company continually strives to set the new standard in hospitality excellence, leading the industry into the future through a wealth of unmatched resources and best-in-class supplier agreements, while recruiting and developing top industry talent in all key verticals and geographies. To learn more, visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com and connect with Aimbridge on LinkedIn.