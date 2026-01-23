A-CAP Comments on AM Best Rating

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A-CAP Group (“A-CAP” or “The Company”) released the following statement today in response to the recent AM Best action:

We appreciate AM Best's efforts to assess the strength and adequacy of our balance sheet and view this rating as the foundation to completing our strategic initiatives, including finalizing our capital raise. We remain focused on continuing to demonstrate significant operational and financial improvements, which we believe will be reflected in future rating assessments as we continue to strengthen our market position. With recent regulatory matters and ratings uncertainty now behind us, A-CAP can focus our complete attention on executing our strategic growth priorities. We are focused on expanding our presence in the fixed index annuity sector, and remain confident in our ability to demonstrate measurable progress to AM Best and the broader market in the coming quarters.

This rating from AM Best provides important clarity and removes the uncertainty that surrounded our rating outlook, allowing us to move forward with greater confidence in our strategic execution. Our business fundamentals remain strong, and we are well-positioned to capitalize on the strong long-term prospects in the fixed index annuity market while maintaining our unwavering commitment to prudent risk management, regulatory compliance, and meeting all policyholder obligations.

“We’re pleased that AM Best has updated their rating,” said Kenneth King, Chairman and CEO of A-CAP. “Their overall assessment reflects concerns around capital execution risk, and we’re confident that given our consistent record of timely claim payments, strong partnerships with stakeholders and policyholders, continued execution of our strategic plan will position us well for future upgrades.”

He continued, “This rating does not impact on our day-to-day operations and we maintain a solid foundation. We continue to be well-positioned to capitalize on the strong long-term prospects in the fixed index annuity market while maintaining our unwavering commitment to prudent risk management, regulatory compliance, and meeting all policyholder obligations."

About A-CAP

A-CAP is a holding company with a diverse portfolio of insurance and financial businesses on its integrated platform. These include primary insurance carriers, an SEC-registered investment adviser, reinsurance vehicles, and marketing organizations. With extensive expertise across insurance and investment sectors, A-CAP's management team delivers comprehensive services to policyholders, insurance company clients, and capital partners. Founded in 2013, A-CAP is privately held with offices in New York, Charleston, Miami, and Salt Lake City. For more information, visit www.acap.com