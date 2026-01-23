Reid Advisors Expands Multi-State Presence Through Crete Partnership, Scaling Growth Across New York and Into the Southeast

WOODBURY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reid Advisors, LLC (“Reid”), a leading accounting and advisory firm based on Long Island, today announced continued expansion through acquisition since joining Crete Professionals Alliance in February 2024. The firm’s growth reflects Reid’s ability to leverage Crete’s platform to scale responsibly, deepening its presence across New York while establishing a new foothold in the Southeast.

Prior to joining Crete, Reid had already completed several successful acquisitions and entered the Alliance with a clear ambition to accelerate inorganic growth. At the time of joining, the firm generated approximately $25 million in revenue and operated as a large, autonomous platform with the leadership, infrastructure, and integration discipline required to scale.

In January 2025, Reid expanded its New York footprint with the addition of Housman & Elezovic, contributing more than $3 million in revenue, followed closely by the acquisition of Rosenberg & Manente, a Manhattan-based firm adding nearly $4 million in revenue and further diversifying Reid’s service offerings and client base.

Momentum continued in September 2025 with the addition of MJ Berger, bringing more than $3 million in revenue and strengthening Reid’s capabilities across key service lines. In December 2025, Reid extended its reach beyond New York with the acquisition of McDowell-Perham in Columbia, South Carolina, creating the firm’s first foothold in the Southeast, followed by the addition of Barb & Company, also based in South Carolina, adding approximately $3 million in revenue and accelerating regional scale.

Most recently, in January 2026, Reid added HKMP, further expanding its presence across New York and reinforcing its role as a leading platform firm within the Crete network. HKMP’s expertise in forensic accounting enhances Reid’s service offerings and broadens its capabilities.

Together with continued organic growth, these acquisitions have increased Reid’s annual revenue to approximately $41 million, marking a significant milestone in the firm’s evolution into a multi-state platform with the scale to support long-term, sustainable growth.

Throughout this growth, Reid has worked closely with Crete to integrate new firms efficiently, using shared services and technology enablement to support scale while preserving local leadership and client relationships. The firm’s ability to bring on and integrate multiple firms across geographies has made Reid a model partner within Crete, demonstrating how large, well-run firms can expand footprint, diversify services, strengthen leadership benches, and scale with intention.

“Reid exemplifies what the Crete model was designed to support,” said Steve Stagner, CEO of Crete Professionals Alliance. “They are a strong, autonomous firm with the leadership and discipline to grow through acquisition and the mindset to do it the right way. Their expansion across New York and into South Carolina shows how our platform can help firms scale responsibly while building something enduring.”

“Crete has given us the capital, operational support, and strategic partnership to continue executing on our growth vision,” said Jason Saladino, Managing Partner of Reid Advisors. “Each firm we’ve added strengthens our platform, expands our reach, and allows us to better serve clients while staying true to our culture and leadership model.”

As Crete Professionals Alliance continues to expand nationally, Reid stands out as an ideal platform firm—one that not only grows successfully through acquisition but also helps establish best practices for other firms seeking to scale and integrate under the Crete banner.

About Reid Accountants + Advisors

Reid Accountants + Advisors is a leading Long Island accounting and advisory firm recognized for its forward-thinking business solutions, deep consulting expertise, and long-term client relationships built on trust. The firm provides a full suite of services, including accounting, tax, audit and assurance, family office management, business management, and consulting. Ranked among the Top 20 Accounting Firms on Long Island by Long Island Business News, Reid Accountants + Advisors combines technical excellence with a client-first approach—helping businesses and individuals implement data-driven strategies that protect their interests, support growth, and preserve their legacy.

"Reid Accountants + Advisors " is the brand name under which Reid CPA’s, LLP and Reid Tax & Advisory Services, LLC provide professional services. Reid CPA’s, LLP and Reid Tax & Advisory Services, LLC practice as an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable laws, regulations, and professional standards. Reid CPA’s, LLP is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services to its clients, and Reid Tax & Advisory Services, LLC provides tax and business consulting services to their clients. Reid Accountants + Advisors is not a licensed CPA firm.

About Crete Professionals Alliance

Crete Professionals Alliance is a national partnership of premier accounting and advisory firms. Built on a foundation of local leadership and entrepreneurial autonomy, Crete empowers its partner firms with the resources, technology, and scale of a national platform. Founded by Jake Sloane and Frank Zhang and backed by Thrive Capital and Bessemer Venture Partners, Crete delivers enterprise-level support, global service delivery, and AI-driven innovation to nearly 40 high-performing firms across the country. Named Accounting Today’s fastest-growing firm, Crete is redefining what it means to thrive in today’s professional services landscape.

For more information, visit CretePA.com.