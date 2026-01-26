-

UAE's Wio Bank Inks Partnership With Global Fintech Pine Labs to Modernise Merchant Acquiring Infrastructure

original Sitting (Left to Right): B Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs; Jayesh Patel, CEO, Wio Bank; Standing (Left to Right): Prakash Sunkara, CFO, Wio Bank; Sumit Mittal, MD - MEA, Pine Labs; Amina Taher, CMO, Wio Bank; Prateek Vahie, CCO, Wio Bank; Yatin Parab, CPO, Wio Bank

Sitting (Left to Right): B Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs; Jayesh Patel, CEO, Wio Bank; Standing (Left to Right): Prakash Sunkara, CFO, Wio Bank; Sumit Mittal, MD - MEA, Pine Labs; Amina Taher, CMO, Wio Bank; Prateek Vahie, CCO, Wio Bank; Yatin Parab, CPO, Wio Bank

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pine Labs, a global fintech platform transforming how businesses accept and manage payments, today announced a strategic partnership with Wio Bank, the Middle East’s leading digital financial platform. The collaboration is going to build a modern acquiring infrastructure for Wio Bank with no legacy tech dependency, enabling faster merchant onboarding, real-time settlement capabilities, and seamless multi-mode payment acceptance at scale.

As part of the partnership, Wio Bank will deploy Credit+, Pine Labs’ modular, API-first acquiring platform, to power its core acquiring operations. Built for speed, scale, and configurability, Credit+ enables intelligent rule-based workflows, data-driven decisioning, and optimisation of payment acceptance rates—while managing the full merchant acquisition and lifecycle journey through a developer-friendly, tech-first architecture.

Designed on a cloud-native, microservices-based framework, Credit+ allows Wio Bank to efficiently scale acquiring volumes with high availability, enterprise-grade security, and regulatory compliance. The platform supports rapid feature rollouts, real-time insights, and operational resilience—critical for digital-first banks operating in high-growth markets.

Commenting on the announcement, B Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs, said, “Our partnership with Wio Bank brings a modern acquiring processing platform to one of the most innovative digital banks in the region. Credit+ is built to deliver high transaction throughput, rapid feature deployment, and seamless scalability through its API-driven, microservices architecture. This collaboration reflects how a modular acquiring stack can help banks move faster, iterate smarter, and scale reliably in a digital-first payments ecosystem.”

Jayesh Patel, CEO of Wio Bank PJSC, said, “At Wio, our focus is on building a banking platform that supports how businesses operate and grow. This partnership with Pine Labs strengthens our ability to deliver simpler, more efficient payment capabilities, from faster onboarding and settlements to easier acceptance across channels. It allows us to continue evolving our infrastructure while building the next generation of payments and value-added services around customer needs, so they can stay focused on running and growing their business.”

Pine Labs partners with leading banks and enterprises globally to modernise legacy financial infrastructure through modular, cloud-native platforms. As the UAE accelerates toward a cashless economy, collaborations between digital-first banks like Wio Bank and global fintechs with strong local presence are playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of payments.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Swati Chauhan
Ruder Finn
swati.chauhan@ruderfinn.com
+91- 8505947705

Tanya Singh
Ruder Finn
Tanya.Singh@ruderfinn.com
+91- 8527996144

Industry:

Pine Labs

NSE:PINELABS
Release Summary
Pine Labs today announced a strategic partnership with Wio Bank, the Middle East’s leading digital financial platform.
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#APIDriven
#APIFirst
#DigitalBanks
#DigitalFinancial
#DigitalFirstPayments
#FinancialInfrastructure
#PineLabs
#StrategicPartnership
#WioBank
#bankingplatform
#fintech
#managepayments
#paymentacceptance
#techdependency

Contacts

Media Contact:
Swati Chauhan
Ruder Finn
swati.chauhan@ruderfinn.com
+91- 8505947705

Tanya Singh
Ruder Finn
Tanya.Singh@ruderfinn.com
+91- 8527996144

Social Media Profiles
Pine Labs on Facebook
Pine Labs on Instagram
Pine Labs on LinkedIn
Pine Labs on X
Pine Labs on YouTube
More News From Pine Labs

foodpanda Partners Pine Labs' Qwikcilver to Launch Gift Cards

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pine Labs' Qwikcilver and foodpanda, Asia’s largest food and grocery delivery network, have partnered to launch foodpanda Gift Cards....

Hawaiian Airlines Elevates Customers Experience by Deploying Asset Manager Solution of Pine Labs' Qwikcilver

BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qwikcilver Solutions from the Pine Labs Group has partnered with Hawaiian Airlines (HA) to enable seamless issuance of digital assets....

Woolworth’s Wpay partners with Qwikcilver Solutions as their Gift Cards Issuance and Distribution technology partner

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Woolworth’s Wpay partners with Qwikcilver Solutions as their Gift Cards Issuance and Distribution technology partner....
Back to Newsroom