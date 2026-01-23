Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riverside Health Announce Multi-Year Contract to Advance Affordability and Ensure Continued Access to Care

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia and Riverside Health, a leading integrated health network serving eastern Virginia, announce a new multi-year agreement that ensures Anthem members will continue to have uninterrupted, in-network access to Riverside’s hospitals, providers, and outpatient care services across the region.

The new agreement underscores a shared commitment to coordinated, high-quality care and long-term affordability — ensuring that individuals, families, and employers continue to benefit from accessible, sustainable healthcare solutions.

“We’re focused on advancing affordability through partnerships that emphasize collaboration, quality, and value,” said Monica Schmude, Anthem Commercial Plan President in Virginia. “This new agreement with Riverside Health System reflects our shared dedication to improving care coordination, managing costs responsibly, and delivering affordable healthcare to the communities we serve.”

Anthem and Riverside have a long tradition of collaboration and shared efforts to coordinate care across the continuum that support Anthem’s value-based care strategy and Riverside’s mission to enhance community health outcomes.

“Riverside Health is committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality care that remains accessible for the communities we serve,” said Molly Trant, Associate Vice President Payer Strategy and Business Development. “This agreement strengthens our long-standing partnership with Anthem and reinforces our shared responsibility to support patients and families across our region with coordinated care, stability, and long-term value.”

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Anthem Health Plans of Virginia, Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Anthem is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is available at www.anthem.com. Follow us on X @AnthemBCBS and on LinkedIn.

About Riverside Health

Established in 1915, Riverside Health is a non-profit, integrated health network serving Eastern Virginia. Its comprehensive network of care includes four acute-care hospitals, a mental health and recovery hospital with a dedicated psychiatric emergency department, and specialty facilities in rehabilitation and critical illness recovery. The network also includes the Riverside Medical Group, one of Virginia’s largest multispecialty practices with more than 800 providers across a wide range of services and specialties. Riverside Lifelong Health offers senior living communities, rehabilitation facilities and At Home services. Additional services include medical wellness centers, physical therapy, academic programs, medical residencies and community health initiatives. Riverside employs over 9,500 team members. For more information, visit riversideonline.com.