NEACH and Braid Partner to Launch Fintech Integration Leadership Series in Spring 2026

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New England Automated Clearing House Association (NEACH) today announced a strategic partnership with Braid to launch the Fintech Integration Leadership Series, a national education program that provides financial institutions with the practical framework needed to evaluate, launch, and scale FI-hosted fintech and embedded payments programs responsibly and effectively. The program will debut in March 2026.

The series is designed to support both institutions exploring fintech partnerships for the first time and those looking to expand or modernize existing programs. Participants will gain real-world guidance across the full lifecycle of fintech collaboration—helping leaders grow deposits, scale sponsorships, modernize payments, and future-proof their organizations.

Building on NEACH’s 2025 FinTech Inclusion and Exploration Initiative, the new program extends the organization’s commitment to helping members navigate emerging opportunities through education, research, and industry engagement. Through initiatives such as the annual Future of Payments Symposium, NEACH has delivered insights from payments executives, founders, and technology leaders to help financial institutions evaluate innovation through the lens of their strategy, risk profile, and market goals.

“We are excited to introduce the Fintech Integration Leadership Series in partnership with Braid,” said Sean Carter, President & CEO of NEACH. “Our members consistently tell us they need clear, practical guidance to innovate safely and stay competitive. Whether an institution is just beginning to explore fintech partnerships or is ready to scale, this program provides the foundation needed to move forward with confidence.”

“This partnership is about turning fintech from a one-off experiment into a disciplined, repeatable line of business for financial institutions,” said Kevin Johnston, Chief Banking Officer at Braid. “By combining NEACH’s deep payments expertise with Braid’s sidecar-core approach, the series will help leaders modernize their payments strategy, strengthen oversight, and build fintech programs that are compliant, profitable, and sustainable over the long term.

For more information about the Fintech Integration Leadership Series, including program updates and registration details, visit https://www.neach.org/Programs/Fintech-Integration-Leadership-Series.

About Braid

Braid’s mission is to help community financial institutions realize their full potential by equipping them with the tools they need to innovate, compete, and grow. Braid enables banks and credit unions to support third-party programs in-house, unlocking new revenue opportunities and fostering deeper customer relationships. For more information, visit braidfi.com.

About NEACH

The New England Automated Clearing House (NEACH) is a non-profit association that helps members originate and receive ACH transactions, and provides products, services, education, and marketing to increase the acceptance, use and quality of electronic transactions. For more information or to join NEACH, visit neach.org.