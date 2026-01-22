-

Bureau Veritas Named Accredited EcoVadis Consulting Partner

COURBEVOIE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bureau Veritas, a global leader in Testing, Inspection, and Certification services (TIC), has been named as an Accredited Consulting Partner by EcoVadis, the global standard for resilient, sustainable supply chains. Accredited Consulting Partners are formally equipped to help businesses complete sustainability assessments, review scores, and improve Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement practices.

Accredited Consulting Partners are carefully selected based on their experience and expertise and must complete rigorous training on EcoVadis’ methodology and assessment process through the EcoVadis Academy. To qualify, partners must demonstrate a deep understanding of local environmental, ethical and human rights regulations and issues, and have completed the EcoVadis assessment for their own business.

“Becoming an EcoVadis Accredited Consulting Partner reinforces our commitment to enabling businesses to build resilient and responsible supply chains”, said Marc Roussel, Executive Vice President, Urbanization and Assurance at Bureau Veritas. “Bureau Veritas has a long-standing legacy of helping companies ensure integrity and resilience across global supply chains. Our partnership with EcoVadis further reinforces our commitment to guiding businesses toward sustainable transformation and help clients not only meet compliance requirements but also embed sustainability into their procurement strategies and operational frameworks."

As an Accredited Consulting Partner, Bureau Veritas offers end-to-end support for supply chain sustainability through:

  • Assessment Completion & Compliance Readiness – Guiding suppliers and buyers through EcoVadis assessments and sustainability reporting.
  • Post-Assessment Review & Strategic Integration – Translating scores into actionable improvement plans for long-term impact.
  • Program Launch & Network Engagement – Helping buyers implement sustainability programs across global supplier networks.
  • Advanced Value Chain Performance – Driving measurable improvements in responsible sourcing, traceability, and resilience.

Building on its expertise in guiding organizations through sustainability transitions, Bureau Veritas combines compliance, risk management, and transformation strategies to help businesses embed sustainability into their operations and supply chains. This approach includes diagnostics, advisory, performance monitoring, and certification, with a strong emphasis on responsible sourcing, social audits, traceability, and resilience – enabling companies to meet global standards, enhance transparency, and deliver measurable impact.

About Bureau Veritas:

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers’ excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.
Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas’ 84,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company’s technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.
Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit http://www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Our information is certified with blockchain technology. Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.

About EcoVadis:

EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company dedicated to embedding sustainability intelligence into every business decision worldwide. In 2024, EcoVadis acquired Ulula, a leading worker voice platform that strengthens its capabilities in supporting human rights due diligence. With global, trusted and actionable ratings, businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis’ detailed insights to comply with ESG regulations, reduce GHG emissions, and improve the sustainability performance of their business and value chain across 250 industries in 185 countries. Leaders like Johnson & Johnson, L’Oréal, Unilever, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among 150,000+ businesses that use EcoVadis ratings, risk, and carbon management tools and e-learning platform to accelerate their journey toward resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide.

Learn more on: ecovadis.com, X or LinkedIn.

Contacts

ANALYST/INVESTOR

Laurent Brunelle
+33 (0)1 55 24 76 09
laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.com

Colin Verbrugghe
+33 (0)1 55 24 77 80
colin.verbrugghe@bureauveritas.com

Romain Gorge
romain.gorge@bureauveritas.com

Inès Lagoutte
ines.lagoutte@bureauveritas.com

MEDIA

Frédéric Vallois
+33 (0)6 21 66 31 04
frederic.vallois@bureauveritas.com

MEDIA

US: Corporate Ink
617-969-9192, ecovadis@corporateink.com

FR: Agence Raoul
Alyssa Zayani - 06 59 09 00 56 - alyssa@agenceraoul.com
Chiara Serafini - 06 63 64 18 03 - chiara@agenceraoul.com

