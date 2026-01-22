-

EV Group Strengthens Its European Presence With the Acquisition of Cornelius Polska

original Photographed (left to right): Ludovico Balbo di Vinadio, Shareholder and Deputy Chairman, EV Group; Piotr Wasilewski, General Manager, Cornelius Polska Sp. z. o. o.; Cristina Colombo, Chief Financial Officer, EV Group; Dr Neville Prior, Group Chairman, Cornelius Group plc; Gabriele Bonomi, Chief Executive Officer, EV Group

PERO (MI), Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eigenmann & Veronelli Group (“EV Group”), a leading distributor and manufacturer of specialty chemicals and food ingredients, has signed an agreement to acquire the majority shareholding in Cornelius Polska.

Established in Poland in 2007 and headquartered in Warsaw, Poland, Cornelius Polska is a well‑established distributor of specialty chemicals, serving as a key partner to international suppliers, and a broad and diverse customer base. With operations firmly rooted in Poland, the company is active in the beauty & personal care, food, and several industrial markets.

With a comprehensive premium product portfolio and a highly skilled team of approximately 28 people, Cornelius Polska is recognized for its technical expertise, long‑standing relationships, and strong commercial capabilities. In 2025, the company reported annual revenues of around EUR 16 million.

This acquisition represents a highly strategic step for EV Group, enhancing the Group’s scale and strengthening its presence across Europe. It also unlocks new growth potential and strategic opportunities in the beauty and personal care, food, and industrial markets.

“This is an important milestone in expanding our footprint in Europe,” said Gabriele Bonomi, CEO of EV Group. “Cornelius Polska brings deep local market knowledge, a loyal customer base, and a strong platform for growth across multiple applications, making it a real asset for our partners, teams, and suppliers across Europe. We are also pleased to welcome a highly experienced and skilled team that will add significant value to our organization and ensure continuity in established customer and supplier relationships.”

Dr. Neville Prior, Chairman of the Cornelius Group, said: “Cornelius Polska has been an important part of our organisation for many years, and we are extremely proud of what the team has accomplished. Joining EV Group creates new opportunities for both the business and its people, and I am confident this transition will deliver lasting value for customers and partners.”

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions, and completion is expected in the first quarter of 2026.

EV GROUP

Founded in 1910, Eigenmann & Veronelli Group is an international solutions provider of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. Headquartered in Pero, Italy, EV has a direct presence in Italy, Iberia, Turkey, and the U.A.E. and a commercial reach in more than 45 countries. In 2025, EV generated a consolidated turnover of 340 million euros with more than 350 employees. With over a century of experience, EV is synonymous with effectiveness and efficiency, combining local market knowledge with chemical innovations, and offering a high-quality and diversified portfolio of specialty chemicals and food ingredients as well as tailor-made application, marketing and supply chain solutions, technical and formulation support, and comprehensive regulatory know-how for a wide range of industries.

CORNELIUS GROUP

Cornelius Group is an independent manufacturer and distributor of raw materials, ingredients and specialty chemicals for life science, performance chemicals and ocular sector operating in UK, Europe, Asia and USA. The core business values: We Lead, We Care, We Deliver are at the heart of the vision, strategy and everyday thinking to deliver differentiated outcomes for both customers and business partners. Cornelius has an active membership to the UN Global Compact, ISO accredited for Quality Management (9001:2015), Environmental Management Systems (14001:2015) and Occupational Health and Safety Management (45001).

