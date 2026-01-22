-

Curant Rare Announces Collaboration with Cencora to Support Commercialization of Rare and Orphan Drug Products

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curant Rare today announced a strategic collaboration with Cencora, a global pharmaceutical solutions organization, that aims to provide pharmaceutical companies developing rare disease therapies with an integrated solution to support the commercialization of their products.

“The goal of this collaboration is to transform the way Rare and Orphan therapies are introduced to market, ensuring they reach the patients who need them most.” -Patrick Dunham, CEO and Co-Founder of Curant Health

Rare disease therapies face unique challenges, including complex regulatory pathways and access barriers. This collaboration will leverage Cencora’s pharmaceutical logistics services and commercialization solutions, such as pharmacovigilance and market access support, and Curant Rare’s specialty pharmacy services and omnichannel patient engagement solutions.

The integrated solution aims to streamline the path to commercialization, helping pharmaceutical companies bring therapies to market more efficiently, optimize the patient journey and help expedite speed-to-therapy.

“Our combined efforts focus on overcoming challenges in access and implementation,” said Patrick Dunham, CEO and Co-Founder of Curant Health. “The goal of this collaboration is to transform the way Rare and Orphan therapies are introduced to market, ensuring they reach the patients who need them most.”

Through the collaboration, pharmaceutical companies will have access to advanced tools designed to improve the patient experience, such as actionable insights into real-world evidence and patient-reported outcomes. To learn more about the initiative, visit: https://www.cencora.com/initiatives/pharma/a-unified-mission-transform-rare-disease-care

About Curant Rare

Curant Rare, a specialized Curant Health Business Unit, provides bespoke specialty pharmacy and Real-World Evidence solutions to provide best-in-class rare disease patient and provider journeys. Curant Rare’s personalized approach to patient care focuses on rare and ultra-rare patient populations to improve outcomes in measurable and meaningful ways. Curant Rare provides comprehensive high-quality care while placing the patient's physical and psychosocial well-being as a priority through their validated Medication Care Management® services. With over 25 years of experience, Curant Rare brings a proven track record in best-in-class patient adherence and Quality of Life.

For more information, please visit curantrare.com.

Curant Rare

