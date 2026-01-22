Mendez Vela Design Collection Announces Brand Evolution and Expanded Partnership

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mendez Vela Design Collection, LLC, DBA MVM Design, the Miami-based boutique interior design firm known for its refined, highly personal approach to luxury interiors, is entering the new year with the addition of architect Adam Medal and a rebrand that reflects its evolution.

“MVM has always been about thoughtful growth and intention,” said Osirys Mendez, founder and CEO of MVM. “This evolution reflects how we truly work today, collaboratively, creatively, and with great care...” Share

“MVM has always been about thoughtful growth and intention,” said Osirys Mendez, founder and CEO of MVM. “This evolution reflects how we truly work today, collaboratively, creatively, and with great care. Aligning our partnership structure with the reality of our practice allows us to continue serving our clients at the highest level while staying grounded in who we are.”

Adam Medal holds a master’s degree in architecture from Florida International University and completed professional training through his internship with renowned architect Kobi Karp. His background in architecture, construction oversight, and project execution supports MVM’s ability to take on increasingly complex projects while preserving the firm’s highly personalized design process and creative integrity.

Long recognized for its detail-driven work and deeply attentive client relationships, MVM’s evolution reflects a natural progression of the firm’s practice, aligning its internal structure with the scale, complexity, and ambition of its expanding portfolio.

Founded by Osirys Mendez, MVM has built an international reputation for creating refined, highly personal interiors guided by a collaborative, intuitive process and a deeply attentive approach to client relationships. Serving a global clientele across the United States, the Caribbean, Latin America, and beyond, the firm’s work is shaped through a close creative partnership between Osirys and long-standing Partner and Head Designer Sabrina Vela, whose collaborative approach continues to define the firm’s aesthetic and philosophy. Architect Adam Medal is part of this evolving leadership structure, reinforcing MVM’s integrated and thoughtful approach to design and execution.

“Our work has always been rooted in connection, intuition, and creating spaces that feel deeply personal,” said Sabrina Vela, partner and head designer at MVM. “This next chapter allows us to work even more cohesively as a team, balancing creativity and structure in a way that truly supports our clients and the lives they lead.”

“This moment reflects a shared long-term vision,” said Adam Medal, partner and architect at MVM. “My focus is on strengthening the architectural and executional foundation that allows thoughtful design to unfold seamlessly from concept through completion.”

With this evolution, MVM continues to refine its identity as a design firm grounded in collaboration, precision, and care, offering clients a holistic and enduring approach to interiors that feels intentional, elevated, and deeply human.

About Mendez Vela Design Collection

Founded by Visionary Osirys Mendez, alongside Co-Owner and Head Designer Sabrina Vela and Architectural Designer Adam Medal, MVM Design (Mendez Vela Design Collection) is a boutique interior design firm acclaimed for its artistry, craftsmanship, and unwavering commitment to community. Serving clients in Miami and internationally, the brand is recognized for merging creativity with timeless elegance to create inspiring, enduring spaces.