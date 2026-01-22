CELUS and Atlantik Elektronik Partner to Accelerate AI Hardware Design Revolution

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CELUS, developer of the leading AI-assisted electronics design platform used by developers and engineers globally, and Atlantik Elektronik, a leading distributor and design-in specialist for innovative electronic and semiconductor components, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at streamlining and accelerating the hardware design process for engineers globally.

This collaboration is a significant step forward in integrating design intelligence with AI technology into the core of electronic distribution, engineering and design services. Under the agreement, users of Atlantik Elektronik's design services can now seamlessly start their development journey by leveraging the CELUS Design Platform. Furthermore, customers who are part of Atlantik Elektronik’s distribution and partner network can dramatically accelerate their product and component selection by utilizing the CELUS Design Platform’s intelligent component matching and project generation capabilities.

"At Atlantik Elektronik, we recognize that the best path to enabling our customers to achieve a market-leading position is through access to the most innovative technologies, shortened design cycles and faster time to market," stated Christian Flach, COO of Atlantik Elektronik. "Integrating the CELUS Design Platform into our ecosystem further assists us in achieving these goals while offering immense value across multiple aspects of our business. From component selection and engineering support to enhancing our overall design services offering, this partnership ensures our clients stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape."

The CELUS Design Platform bridges the engineering workflow with reliable component implementation by focusing on three foundational elements: enabling engineers to capture their design intent; providing the necessary information effectively; and guiding engineers through the journey of discovery based on their requirements. Rather than suggesting parts in isolation, CELUS supports engineers with complete circuit context ensuring that design decisions are both fast and sound.

"We are incredibly excited to be working with Atlantik Elektronik to truly transform how hardware is designed and further fortify the AI hardware design revolution," said Rob Telson, Vice President of Global Sales at CELUS. "Atlantik recognizes the shifting demands of the electronic component industry and the need for advanced tools to meet market acceleration. By combining Atlantik’s deep expertise and extensive distribution portfolio with the power of the CELUS Design Platform, we are enabling customers to achieve unparalleled speed and efficiency in their projects."

Atlantik Elektronik partners with leading global technology companies to provide customers with a comprehensive range of products and services that support the development of innovative electronic design. With a portfolio of products and solutions including audio ICS, microcontrollers, displays, network technologies, embedded modules, power supplies, sensors, connectors, fuses, wireless modules and more, Atlantik Elektronik’s nearly half a century of market leadership helps customers combine and integrate the ideal components to greatly reduce time to technology and time to market while delivering significant reduction to the total cost of ownership.

About CELUS

Founded by a team of engineers and backed by an advisory board of top industry experts, CELUS GmbH is revolutionizing electronics design while fostering collaboration and innovation within the $1.4 trillion electronic component industry. CELUS provides a unique ecosystem uniting component manufacturers, distributors, EDA suppliers and engineers to enable better, faster development cycles, cost savings and increasing revenue opportunities. The pioneering CELUS Design Platform uses AI-driven automation, its proprietary CUBO™ component knowledge base, and comprehensive design resources to transform technical requirements into schematics in record time so developers and engineers can bring projects from concept to reality with unprecedented efficiency and precision. The company is based in Munich, Germany, with additional offices in Porto, Portugal and Austin, Texas. For more information, to access the CELUS Design Platform, or to become a CUBO Partner visit www.celus.io.

About Atlantik Elektronik

Atlantik Elektronik is a leading technology marketer and design-in specialist for innovative semiconductor and electronic products and solutions for the high-end segment in growth-oriented markets with more than 45 years of experience. The carefully curated network of renowned partners and manufacturers, comprehensive service (customized development services, production capacities, logistics/warehousing) and curated product portfolio, as well as long-standing expertise, enable comprehensive support along the entire value chain and effective implementation of both standard and customized solutions for industrial and communication applications across Europe.

Atlantik Elektronik GmbH is a subsidiary of Atlantik Networxx AG headquartered in Planegg, Germany with branch offices in Hamburg, the Netherlands, and Denmark. For more information on Atlantik Elektronik, please visit www.atlantikelektronik.com.