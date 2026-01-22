Workers from Melville Lodge Vote to Strike

HALIFAX, NS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halifax-based long term care workers from Melville Lodge, represented by CUPE 3840, vote 100% in a favour of a strike mandate last week, citing wages and retention issues as their main concerns.

“Long term care is in crisis. We all know that, even the government does, and many of those issues come down to insufficient staffing levels. Long wait times? Insufficient care? Lack of attention? If we had sufficient staff, the beds the government is creating would have people to tend to them. If we had sufficient staff, we wouldn’t have to prioritize the type of care provided. If we had sufficient staff, we would be able to spend more time with each resident,” explained CUPE 3840 President Heather Curry. “And you know what helps retain staff? Paying them properly. We’re the lowest paid in Atlantic Canada and that means people aren’t coming into long term care. That’s just a fact.”

Long term care workers in Nova Scotia are the lowest paid in Atlantic Canada, with several classifications, such as cooks and seamstresses, making under $20 an hour. Recent collective agreements in other provinces such as Prince Edward Island have resulted in a nearly $10 an hour wage difference for classifications such as dietary aides.

“Houston and his government seem comfortable leaving Nova Scotians at the bottom,” observed CUPE Long Term Care Coordinator Tammy Martin, “but these workers aren’t. So, they’re going to keep fighting for what they deserve.”

CUPE long term care members will be rallying at the Canso Causeway on January 28, 2026, between 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM before their conciliation dates to draw attention to their concerns and bargaining issues.

