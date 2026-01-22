LPL Financial Selects Wealth.com to Bring Estate Planning to More Than 32,000 Advisors on its Platform

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wealth.com, the leading end-to-end estate planning platform for financial advisors, today announced a strategic relationship with LPL Financial (‘LPL’), one of the nation’s leading wealth management firms and a leading provider of investment and business solutions to financial advisors. As part of this relationship, Wealth.com has been made available to LPL’s advisors and wealth planning teams. With a direct integration in place, LPL’s Advanced Planning Team will utilize Wealth.com’s Family Office Suite™ to support complex estate planning needs, enabling advisors to securely collaborate and share advanced cases through a direct integration in the Wealth.com ecosystem.

Wealth.com will provide LPL advisors with an intuitive, advisor-first platform to model estate plans, generate documents and collaborate securely with clients, all within their existing workflows. This also includes the use of Ester®, Wealth.com’s AI-powered legal assistant trained specifically on estate planning documents and language. Ester reads and interprets wills and trusts, extracting key information and visualizing it in a way that is clear, digestible and actionable for both advisors and their clients. This innovation saves hours of manual review, improves accuracy and enables advisors to focus more on client guidance rather than administrative tasks.

“We’re thrilled to enter this relationship with LPL to bring scalable estate planning to advisors across its entire ecosystem–for LPL advisors and Advanced Planning professionals,” said Tim White, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer at Wealth.com. “This agreement reflects the growing importance of integrated, technology-forward estate planning in the client experience. We’re proud to support LPL advisors in delivering more holistic, relationship-driven wealth management.”

LPL’s EVP, Wealth Planning, Tara Popernik shared, “High-net-worth clients are asking for holistic advice, and estate planning is a critical piece of that puzzle. With Wealth.com, LPL’s advisors and home office planners can analyze and illustrate client estate plans quickly and confidently, ensuring more households have an estate plan that aligns with their legacy goals.”

This curated network of third-party solutions is designed to help advisors increase operational efficiency, drive growth and deepen client relationships. As part of this program, LPL advisors receive access to Wealth.com’s dynamic estate reports and a permission-based Vault system that centralizes essential documents across generations.

Wealth.com now looks forward to hosting its inaugural Estate Planning Conference, a three-day gathering of the industry’s brightest minds and emerging voices, at Scottsdale’s Omni Montelucia Resort next week, January 26 - 28.

To learn more about how Wealth.com empowers advisors with modern estate planning solutions, visit wealth.com.

About Wealth.com

Wealth.com is the industry’s leading estate planning platform, empowering more than 1,000 wealth management firms to modernize the delivery of estate planning guidance to their clients. As the only tech-led, end-to-end platform built specifically for financial institutions, Wealth.com enables firms to drive scale, efficiency, and measurable client impact. Trusted by some of the largest names in finance, Wealth.com combines proprietary AI, robust security, and deep technological and legal expertise to serve the full range of client needs, from foundational plans to the most sophisticated estate strategies. The company has been widely recognized for innovation and leadership, winning Top Estate Planning Technology and Top Estate Planning Implementation at the 2025 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards, being named the 2024 Best Technology Provider in the Trust category, and earning #1 in estate planning market share in the 2025 Kitces AdvisorTech Study.